COPPELL — Time and time again this season, Guyer coach Keith Medford has fallen back on stout pitching and defense as the main keys to his team's success.
That was certainly true for the Lady Wildcats even as their bats produced during Thursday's 8-0 win over Plano West.
Finley Montgomery had a strong outing in the circle as she surrendered five hits and one walk while striking out three in a complete game effort. Even on the few occasions Plano West's hitters did get to Montgomery, her defense stepped up.
Guyer turned a pair of double plays in the contest, including a 4-6-3 connection to end the contest and a 6-4-3 play in the fourth inning that prevented a potential run from scoring.
Left fielder Briana Williams also ran down a tough fly ball down the left field line to prevent a pair of runs from scoring in the sixth inning.
"I don't think we get enough credit for our defense, and our pitching for that matter," Medford said. "We see it every day in practice, so we see plays like that and we're like, 'Yeah, they finally put one in the game.' And I still stick with that.
"We put a lot of pressure on people, obviously, but the pitching and the defense is what keeps us going. It's not real glamorous, but that's how we're going to go far."
Knocking off Plano West in the single-game showdown meant the Lady Wildcats (33-0) advanced to next week's regional semifinal round. Guyer will take on the winner of Southlake Carroll and Fort Worth Boswell's series in the next round. Carroll won Game 1, 1-0 on Thursday night.
Key moments
The Lady Wildcats got the scoring started early in the game as Abilene Christian signee Avery Jefferson drove home Texas A&M-Commerce signee Tehya Pitts with a one-out single.
Kaylynn Jones then tripled in the third inning and Pitts scored her with a sacrifice groundout. Guyer added one more run to lead 3-0 in the fourth as Lauryn Jones scored on an error.
A big fifth inning broke the game open, starting with an RBI double from Jordan Osborne. Gracie Willis then notched an RBI double as well before Williams drove in a third run with an infield single.
Two more runs came across in the sixth as Osborne singled and some savvy baserunning ensued. The hit capped off a strong night at the plate for Osborne, going 4 for 4 with three RBIs.
"My coaches told me the wind's blowing in, just hit line drives," Osborne said. "Get those line drives, get on base and base runners will win this ball game."
What's next?
The Lady Wildcats overcame a bit of a drought in teams of deep playoff runs with the win. The storied program has been a mainstay in the postseason over the last decade-plus, but had not advanced beyond Round 3 of the playoffs since a run to the state semifinals in 2010.
That changed with Thursday's win, the latest trend-bucking achievement in what has been a uniquely successful season.
"Nobody's done this since 2010," Medford said. "They have to look at it every day on our fence. I don't know if they think about it as much as we do as coaches. These kids are just coming out here trying to compete, but there's a little bit in them that wanted to really get over that hump.
"They're just motivated to keep going. They don't want this ride to end."
More high school sports in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.