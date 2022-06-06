After missing out on the chance to play soccer together at Guyer, sisters Sisley and Mariella Stephens will now have an opportunity to do so in college after both recently committed to Louisiana-Lafayette.
Mariella, a class of 2019 graduate, spent her first two collegiate seasons at Arkansas-Little Rock before entering the NCAA transfer portal this spring after a coaching change. Sisley graduated from Guyer this year and had signed to play for the Trojans before reassessing her options after the change in staff.
Sisley and Mariella were unable to play together during the two years they were both at Guyer due to language in Sisley’s contract with the now-defunct U.S. Soccer Development Academy. With both players looking for a college this summer, the two mulled their options but say they ultimately fell in love with Louisiana-Lafayette and the chance to finally play together.
“Not many people get to say they did that. We’re so close as sisters that the idea of it for us was such a driving factor,” Sisley said. “We always said that wasn’t going to make or break one of our decisions. Since we both felt it was a great fit for us and we just happened to be together, it was just so many positives all in one.”
“It’s something that we always wanted to do,” Mariella said. “Now it’s finally worked out so we’re both really pumped for it.”
In committing to ULL, the sisters have become the latest in a line of several Guyer alumni to join the Ragin’ Cajuns, beginning when two 2020 graduates chose the program.
Defender/midfielder Gabi Placke redshirted at ULL this past season after captaining the Lady Wildcats for two seasons and earning First Team All-District 5-6A honors as a junior before a torn ACL derailed her senior season. Fellow 2020 graduate and defender Hailey Lander made 13 starts and tallied one assist for ULL as a freshman this past season before transferring to Savannah College of Art and Design in February.
Additionally, Guyer rising senior goalkeeper Natalie Mayes committed to ULL in April.
“Gabi and Hailey were the first ones to go and they had a really positive experience,” Guyer coach Mandy Hall said. “Our girls are always really close. Sisley, her sister and Gabi have been friends since elementary school.
“[ULL] had a coaching change as well, but their old coach and new coach just recruit heavily out of DFW. It’s such a soccer hub and talent-rich area that they just started recruiting in this area.”
Both Sisley and Mariella played key roles during their time with the Guyer girls soccer team.
While serving as team captain this past season, Sisley played in an attacking midfield role and scored 13 goals while adding nine assists. She was named Co-District 5-6A Midfielder of the Year as well, giving her the honor for a second consecutive season which Hall said is “almost unheard of” given the district’s talent level. During the 2021 season, Sisley’s first time playing for the team after serving as a manager in 2020, she tallied five goals and four assists.
“[Sisley] was instrumental,” Hall said. “She played in the central midfield for us and everything went through her. … Just a hardworking kid on both sides of the ball — really the centerpiece of our team, both on the field and off the field as well.”
Lettering all four of her years at Guyer, Mariella was a three-year starter in the midfield and twice earned all-district honors. She then racked up three goals in 13 games played as a freshman at UALR before nabbing two goals and two assists in 19 games (18 starts) last season.
Mariella credits the family culture at Guyer for the success many of its alumni have seen in reaching the college level.
“We owe a lot to coach Hall and just the family-oriented environment and culture she creates,” Mariella said. “Guyer is some of my best memories ever, playing soccer there. On the field or off, I always just had such a fun time, was able to play with great girls, be competitive and at the same time just have fun.
“It’s just the culture coach Hall creates at Guyer. It speaks for itself that we all want to take the opportunity to play together again.”