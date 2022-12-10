Trey Joyner touchdown run DeSoto
Guyer running back Trey Joyner runs over Desoto's Brandon Booker to score a touchdown in the second quarter Saturday.

 Al Key/DRC

FRISCO — Falling behind 19-0 in the first half proved too much for Guyer to overcome as it lost 47-28 to DeSoto on Saturday in the Class 6A Division II state semifinal.

Cole Rattan tackle
Guyer linebacker Cole Rattand, left, flips Desoto's Tre Wisner for a loss in the second quarter.
Jackson Arnold run
Guyer quarterback Jackson Arnold breaks free from Desoto's Jamari Laye to gain yardage during their game Saturday. The loss brought an end to Arnold's career at Guyer.

