FRISCO — Falling behind 19-0 in the first half proved too much for Guyer to overcome as it lost 47-28 to DeSoto on Saturday in the Class 6A Division II state semifinal.
The Wildcats (14-1) made their fourth straight appearance in the semifinal round this fall, having fallen to Austin Westlake in the 2019 and 2021 6A-DII title games while losing to Cedar Hill in the 2020 semifinals.
"You have seniors that come and go, but you're only a first-time head coach one time," first-year Guyer coach Reed Heim said. "You just give them so much credit for sticking with the plan and having such an incredible year."
The Wildcats have had three different head coaches during that four-year stretch — John Walsh (2019), Rodney Webb (2020-21) and Heim. Those changes in leadership did not prevent the program from continuing to build on its history of success, though.
"We've done great things," senior defensive back Peyton Bowen said. "We've had three different head coaches, and every year we still go to the semifinals [or] state. If that doesn't show how much this culture has, I don't know what does."
The Eagles advance to face Austin Vandegrift (14-1) in next Saturday's 6A-DII state championship game at 3 p.m. Saturday at AT&T Stadium. The Vipers beat Katy (14-1) by a score of 38-35 on a last-second field goal in Saturday's other semifinal.
One of the key areas where DeSoto bested Guyer was on the ground.
While the Eagles' offensive headliners coming in were quarterback Darius Bailey and wide receiver Johntay Cook, it was the run game that fueled their success Saturday. They ran for 437 yards and six of their seven touchdowns as running back Deondrae Riden racked up 30 carries for 224 yards and two scores.
"We knew if we could hold up versus the run, try to do some things to take some of the passing game away," Heim said. "We were able to not give up a lot; we had one deep ball but really they were not able to [pass]. The flip side of that is we didn't stop the run when we needed to."
Coming into the game averaging 52.3 points per game in the playoffs, Guyer's offense struggled to get off the ground against DeSoto. It mustered just 140 yards of total offense and seven points in the opening half.
It was the Eagles who struck first after a scoreless first quarter. They stuffed the Wildcats on fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line, then drove down the field for a 98-yard drive culminating in a 33-yard catch-and-run touchdown pass.
DeSoto scored twice more in the half, each time after forcing a Guyer three-and-out. The Eagles had a 32-yard touchdown run by quarterback Darius Bailey, then a 1-yard scoring run by running back Deondrae Riden Jr., who posted 21 carries for 146 yards in the first half alone.
The Wildcats' offense finally found some life later in the second quarter, scoring on an 8-yard touchdown run by Trey Joyner. The score set the halftime margin at 19-7 as DeSoto had an extra point blocked and missed on a 2-point conversion try.
"We didn't really expect this to happen," Bowen said. "Offense started off slow, defense couldn't hold up the fort. We didn't play our best football when it was needed."
Riden punched in his second touchdown run of the game on the opening drive of the third quarter. He broke off a 49-yard carry early in the drive, then scored from 5 yards out to make it 26-7 with 10:15 left in the third quarter.
Guyer found some life late in the third quarter, scoring on a 15-yard Joyner run to make it 26-14 with 1:35 left in the third quarter. After getting a key stop, Jackson Arnold ran in for a 1-yard touchdown to make it 26-21 with 9:56 to play.
Arnold, a five-star recruit and Oklahoma commit, finished his high school career completing 15 of 26 pass attempts for 221 yards, adding 20 carries for 39 yards and two touchdowns.
DeSoto's offense returned to form on its next drive, riding a key 49-yard run to an eventual 3-yard rushing touchdown on third-and-goal. It tacked on one more score on another 3-yard, third-and-goal run to make it 40-21 with 3:45 to play.
The Eagles added one final score after a Guyer fumble to go up 47-21 with 3:05 left.
"Just so proud of our young men," Heim said. "We're going to watch many of them go on to play in college; it's going to be a ton of fun.
"They'll be in my memory, and they'll be my first team forever."
