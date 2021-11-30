In its first game out of the Thanksgiving break, the Guyer girls basketball team had a tall task on Tuesday night against Flower Mound.
Tall in the sense that Flower Mound had at least three players on the court the entire game standing 6 feet, 3 inches or more.
And it was a slow start in the first quarter that put Guyer (5-8) behind early and in a hole it could not fully climb out of in a 62-51 loss to an undefeated Flower Mound team.
“I think jitters was a little part of [the slow start],” coach Aimee Kilgore said. “But I’m really proud of the way they came out [in the second quarter] and fought their way back in.”
In the first quarter, the Wildcats had no answer for anything Flower Mound (10-0) was doing offensively. Flower Mound started the game on a 9-0 run after back-to-back Maddie Cox baskets.
Guyer responded with two scores of its own, but then Flower Mound went to its 6-foot-9-inch center Abbie Boutilier, who scored three straight layups for the Jaguars to extend the lead to 15-8.
Flower Mound started the second quarter by increasing its lead to double-digits, but back-to-back 3-pointers by Guyer’s Hailey Mason and Raina Akbar made the score 23-18.
The run continued for Guyer, which started being able to push the ball after missed Flower Mound shots to go on an 11-3 run to start the quarter and draw within one point.
Flower Mound then went back to its inside game with Boutilier and Cox to help Flower Mound go on a 7-0 run to go back up 31-23.
Just before the buzzer, though, Katelyn Jones was fouled on a buzzer-beater attempt and made all three free throws to end the half with Guyer trailing just 31-26.
The second half saw Flower Mound extend its lead back to double digits by the end of the third quarter, thanks again to the inside presence of Boutilier, who finished the game with 24 points.
Any run made by the Wildcats in the second half was countered by Flower Mound as the lead hovered between eight to 12 points.
Guyer made six 3-pointers on the night, having to settle for more outside shots due to the height disadvantage.
“I felt like we took some good shots,” Kilgore said. “We had some good looks — had some shots that fell and some that didn’t, but I definitely think [Flower Mound’s height] was a factor.”
Akbar finished with 22 points to lead Guyer in the loss, including nine in the fourth quarter. Mason added 13 and Jones scored eight.
Pleased with her team’s performance, Kilgore said even in the loss, she felt her team got better, which should help as the team finished out the non-district slate and goes into the district portion of the schedule.
“I feel like they did a really good job,” she said. “It puts us in a position to keep getting better each game, and when district comes, we can be in a place where we’ll be ready to go.”