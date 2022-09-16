A defensive battle headlined by just three total first-half points ultimately went Guyer's way as its run game broke out in the second half for a 23-6 win.
The Wildcats (4-0, 1-0 in district) took their District 5-6A opener despite some struggles in the passing game as quarterback Jackson Arnold threw for 72 yards, one touchdown and an interception. A strong game from running backs Trey Joyner and Ahmed Yussuf made the difference. Joyner ran for 134 yards and one touchdown while Yussuf had 98 yards and one score.
They each found the end zone once in the second half as Guyer scored 20 points to pull away for good.
“It felt great. It’s been rocky these first couple games, but I really just had to go off this game. It clicked,” Joyner said of his performance. “We just came out [for the second half] with a different mentality.”
Defensively, Guyer limited the Eagles to just 102 yards of total offense with just 15 rushing yards. The Wildcats’ defense came up with one interception and limited Prosper to six first downs overall.
The victory marked Guyer’s fifth triumph over the Eagles in the last three seasons. It beat them twice in 2020 and 2021 with three of the four games within a single possession, two of the four coming in the playoffs. The teams’ familiarity with one another seemed to play a role early as a lengthy feeling-out period resulted in just one first-half score on a Wildcats field goal.
The teams will almost assuredly not meet for a third straight year in the playoffs as Prosper would definitively be in the 6A Division I bracket due to its enrollment. Guyer would almost certainly be in the Division II bracket if the Eagles made the playoffs due to having a smaller enrollment than Prosper and Allen.
“This is what high school football is about,” Guyer coach Reed Heim said. “You got two undefeated schools slugging it out. Two good defenses, two offenses that can be very, very dynamic.
“They did some great things, but at the end of the day our offense was able to string some stuff together, push through and overcome at the end.”
A slow-burning first half featured just 172 yards of total offense between the two teams as Guyer chipped in 160 of them while holding Prosper to 12 yards. The Wildcats racked up 121 of those yards on the ground as their typically potent pass attack sputtered.
Quarterback Jackson Arnold, a five-star recruit and Oklahoma commit, completed just five of his 12 pass attempts for 39 yards. Joyner (nine carries for 59 yards in the first half) and Yussuf (11 carries for 55 yards in the half) carried much of the offensive load early on and throughout the night.
The lone score of the first half came on the back of a lengthy Guyer drive that culminated in a field goal with 3:26 left in the second quarter.
The Wildcats looked poised to score on their first possession of the second half after forcing a Prosper three-and-out. Arnold threw a rare interception deep in the Eagles' territory, though, that ended a promising drive.
“Not everything’s going to go your way this season,” Heim said. “You’re going to have ebbs and flows, ups and downs. You’re going to have to overcome whatever adversity is thrown your way. That’s what makes this game so special.”
Forcing a second three-and-out and a 33-yard punt return by Peyton Bowen helped set Guyer up for the game's first touchdown on its next drive. Yussuf ran five times on the short drive, punching it in from 7 yards out for a 9-0 lead after the extra point missed wide right.
The run game continued to deliver on the Wildcats' next drive after they forced yet another three-and-out. Joyner ran for a 27-yard touchdown to extend their advantage to 16-0.
Prosper finally got on the board in the fourth quarter with a lengthy 73-yard drive capped off by a leaping, contested catch in the end zone for a 21-yard touchdown pass. The Eagles failed a two-point conversion try en route to trailing 16-6.
Arnold notched his first touchdown pass of the night late in the fourth quarter when he found Landon Sides for a 7-yard passing touchdown.
The Wildcats continue District 5-6A play next Friday at Little Elm (1-3, 0-1 in district).
“We want to be playing our best football when our best football is required,” Heim said. “We’re in district — we need to win games so that we can achieve the goals we’ve set forth for our team, but you have to take it one week at a time. We’ve got good opponents. This is as good a district as there is in the state of Texas.”