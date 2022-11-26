Guyer's Trey Joyner (3) jukes to avoid a McKinney Boyd defender during a game earlier this season. Joyner played a key role in the Wildcats' regional semifinal win over Trophy Club Byron Nelson on Friday in Frisco.
FRISCO — Holding a seven-point lead at halftime, Guyer jumped out to its largest lead early in the fourth quarter and held on for a 59-41 win over Trophy Club Byron Nelson.
With the win, the Wildcats advance to take on No. 4 Southlake Carroll (13-0) in next week's Class 6A Division II Region I final. Guyer is aiming for another deep playoff run this fall after making two state championship games and a state semifinal appearance over the last three seasons.
The Wildcats ran for seven touchdowns in the contest as Trey Joyner and Jackson Arnold has three apiece while Ahmed Yussuf had one.
A fast-paced first half saw Guyer strike first after forcing Byron Nelson into a three-and-out on its opening possession. Peyton Bowen took the ensuing punt all the way back for a 60-yard touchdown to open the scoring.
Then after another stop, the Wildcats struck again as Joyner had several lengthy carries and finished the drive with a six-yard touchdown run. Byron Nelson found some offensive life on its next drive, cutting into the deficit on a 22-yard touchdown pass.
The teams exchanged touchdowns from that point on as Joyner and Arnold ran for touchdowns and the Bobcats threw for two scores of their own. Guyer had a late turnover on downs that gave Byron Nelson a chance to tie, but it stalled out and missed a 40-yard field goal try to leave it 28-21 at halftime.
The Wildcats opened the second-half scoring with a made 34-yard field goal, but the Bobcats answered with a 31-yard touchdown pass to make it 31-28. Arnold scored an eight-yard touchdown run on the ensuing series to make the lead 10 again.
Then on Byron Nelson's next possession, quarterback Jake Wilson was not ready for an early snap by the center and Blade Carver recovered a loose ball for Guyer. It drove down the field from there as Yussuf scored a seven-yard touchdown run to make it 45-28.
The Bobcats found some life on a strip sack by Leo Almanza, who returned it 76 yards for a touchdown to make it 45-34 with 8:55 to play after a failed 2-point conversion attempt. Joyner ran for a 17-yard touchdown to all but ice the game at 52-34 with 6:27 to play.
Byron Nelson continued to claw away at the deficit, scoring a one-yard touchdown pass to make it 52-41 with 2:47 to play. Arnold ran in a seven-yard run with 1:24 to play to make the lead insurmountable.
