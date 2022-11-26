Trey Joyner juke move
Buy Now

Guyer's Trey Joyner (3) jukes to avoid a McKinney Boyd defender during a game earlier this season. Joyner played a key role in the Wildcats' regional semifinal win over Trophy Club Byron Nelson on Friday in Frisco.

 Jacob McCready/For the DRC

FRISCO — Holding a seven-point lead at halftime, Guyer jumped out to its largest lead early in the fourth quarter and held on for a 59-41 win over Trophy Club Byron Nelson.

With the win, the Wildcats advance to take on No. 4 Southlake Carroll (13-0) in next week's Class 6A Division II Region I final. Guyer is aiming for another deep playoff run this fall after making two state championship games and a state semifinal appearance over the last three seasons.

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

Recommended for you