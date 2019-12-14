HOUSTON — For the past two weeks, Guyer quietly listened while the rest of the state gushed about the Wildcats' upcoming opponents.
Last Saturday, it was Amarillo Tascosa’s seemingly unstoppable flexbone offense. This week, it was all about Spring Westfield’s impenetrable defense that had suffocated opponents all season.
The Mustangs were holding teams to under 10 points per game and had not given up more than 28 points in a single game.
Guyer couldn’t have cared less. The Wildcats were going to let their play speak for itself.
“For us in south Denton, it’s never about who we’re playing,” Guyer coach John Walsh said. “It’s always about us. We don’t care who we’re playing. We don’t care what kind of offense or defense you run, or what kind of numbers you post up in your part of the world. We’re going to play Denton Guyer football, and if we do it right, we’ll be successful.”
The Wildcats proved why that was the case on Saturday.
Despite facing arguably the best defense it had seen all season, Guyer didn’t change a thing about its game plan. The Wildcats established their running game early and often, leaning on what had gotten them this far.
Namely, senior Kaedric Cobbs, who had another monster outing.
Cobbs ran for 212 yards and four touchdowns on 35 carries, paving Guyer’s path to its fourth state final appearance.
“We’re dogs,” Cobbs said. “We come to show out, no matter who we’re playing against. Put whoever you want to in front of us, and we’re going to go out there and get after it. I don’t care what the statistics are, you still have to show up and play. You have to tackle me, stop Seth [Meador], tackle [quarterback] Eli [Stowers] and stop the pass. There’s just so much you have to do against us to win.”
So far this season, no one has had much luck.
Even in Guyer’s lone loss to Southlake Carroll, the Wildcats still put up 34 points and 442 total yards.
Westfield was another in a long list of teams that tried, but ultimately failed to slow Guyer down.
"This was a business trip," Cobbs said. "We said, 'We're going to come down here, whip some tail, get back on the bus and celebrate."
Which is exactly what the Wildcats did.
Now, all that stands in the way of Guyer's third state championship in school history is Austin Westlake.
Can the Chaparrals finally be the team that has an answer for Guyer's prolific offense?
"I'll let you know after next week," Cobbs said.