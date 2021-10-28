There were two main objectives for Guyer on Thursday night at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex.
1. Win the game.
2. Come out of it with no injuries.
Objectives completed as the Wildcats (9-1, 5-1 in District 5-6A) finished the regular season with a 45-31 win over Little Elm.
BJ Phillips set the tone early for Guyer, rushing for 37 yards on the team’s opening drive and capping it off with 1-yard touchdown run.
To coach Rodney Webb, it wasn’t just that Phillips was getting yards but more about how he was getting those yards.
“We really liked the way [Phillips] ran tonight,” Webb said. “[His] vision was good, and he had … great open-field burst.”
All night, coupled with timely runs from quarterback Jackson Arnold, the Guyer rushing attack was able to make key plays to extend drives and wear the Little Elm (5-4, 1-4) defense down.
Phillips finished with 27 carries for 118 yards and two rushing scores. It was Phillips’ best rushing total since a 95-yard output against Prosper. He also had a 39-yard receiving touchdown early in the second quarter as Guyer built up a 28-7 lead.
“My offensive line was giving me holes, and I was just hitting them,” Phillips said. “I was blessed to be able to perform like that, honestly.”
On the other side of the ball, Guyer was able to stifle Little Elm’s high-powered offense early. After an Arnold rushing touchdown, Eli Bowen stepped in front of a John Mateer pass on the first play on the ensuing drive and took it in for a 21-yard touchdown.
It was one of three Guyer interceptions, which allowed the Wildcats to stay comfortably in the lead as Little Elm found a bit of rhythm in the fourth quarter and tried making a comeback.
“Even when we got the early lead, I suspected it was not going to be as easy as everyone would have expected, and sure enough it wasn’t,” Webb said.
Little Elm finished with 458 total yards, but in the fourth quarter it was an Eli Bowen interception that killed a Little Elm drive. On Little Elm’s next drive, it scored to make it 45-31, but after forcing a Guyer three-and-out, Peyton Bowen essentially ended the game with an interception in the end zone.
“We didn’t do a good job in the fourth quarter of closing the game out,” Webb said. “We’re going to have something to learn from tonight.”
Guyer now heads into an open week after the “10-week marathon,” Webb said, with a goal of getting rested and ready for whichever the opponent might be in two weeks.
Guyer is the No. 1 6A Division II seed and awaits the fallout from the rest of the Week 10 and Week 11 schedule to see what team it plays out of 6-6A Division II.