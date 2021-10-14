In sports hyperbole, it’s quite easy to get lost in the transitive property. This property, in its simplest form, states that if A is equal to B and B is equal to C, then A must equal C.
If you look at schedules, then you’ll see that No. 4 Guyer defeated Humble Atascocita. You’ll also notice that Atascocita defeated Allen. One could jump to a conclusion that Guyer should get its first-ever win over Allen.
And despite being a 10-point favorite, according to Dave Campbell’s Texas Football, the Wildcats (7-0, 3-0 District 5-6A) are not taking 11th-ranked Allen (5-1, 2-0) lightly one bit.
“They have improved fairly dramatically as the year has gone on,” head coach Rodney Webb said. “I think that’s to be expected — new coaching staff, new scheme, trying to learn about their kids and their strengths and weaknesses.”
Last year, Guyer went into the game against Allen with an opportunity to make a statement to the entire state and put an end to Allen’s home win streak. A slow start doomed the Wildcats on their way to a 56-38 loss.
In five meetings against Allen, Guyer is 0-5 and has lost those matchups by an average of 27.4 points.
Webb is 1-2 all-time against Allen with the lone win being a 60-59 shootout in 2019 while coaching at Rockwall.
This year’s version of Allen is a bit different. For starters, there’s a new head coach in Chad Morris. The long-time regular season win streak ended last year to McKinney as well as the unblemished home record, which went by the wayside against Atascocita earlier in the year.
Allen is still putting up points at 44.7 points per game, but it’s not from the typical methods that Allen has been known for with quarterbacks Kyler Murry, General Booty, et cetera.
This year, Allen has been much more reliant on its ground game. Twenty-seven of its 35 touchdowns have occurred via the run. Allen killed Guyer in the running game last year with 324 yards, included scores of 52, 52, and 82 yards.
Jaylen Jenkins leads that Allen rushing attack with 151 yards per game at a clip of 11.11 yards per carry and 14 touchdowns.
“We had massive break downs [last year] in our run sets,” Webb said. “They have the kind of players who will make you pay. [Jenkins] went off on us last year, and he’s back this year. He’s got the kind of skill that once he gets into the open field, it’s hard to get him down.
“We just have to try to keep him contained and get everything right. That’s the big challenge this week.”
Against Mansfield Lake Ridge, Atascocita and McKinney, the Wildcats were surrendering 201.3 yards per game on the ground. In its last two outings it’s allowed 94.
That defense, which 16 takeaways through seven games — a difference of plus-10 in the turnover margin — is holding opponents to only 110 yards passing per game on the season, and in district play that number drops to 99.7.
Just like last year, the Wildcats have an opportunity to make a statement and show just how for real they are. The matchup with Allen presents an opportunity for Webb’s team to build on its back-to-back impressive wins and start hitting its stride as the regular season winds down.
“That’s what I’ve been telling the guys all this week: the opportunity we have,” Webb added. “This game does not matter much in terms of the ultimate goal of winning a state championship. But it is an opportunity to be 8-0 for only the second time in school history.
“It’s an opportunity to beat Allen for the first time. It’s an opportunity to keep ourselves in the driver’s seat for a district championship, which we’ve only done twice in school history. There’s a lot of things that fall into the category of a ‘feather in our hat,’ if we can win the game Friday night.”