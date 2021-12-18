ARLINGTON — The old saying goes that “defense wins championships.”
It was true in nearly every UIL state title game that was played at AT&T Stadium this week.
And it was true again in the Class 6A Division II title game — a rematch from 2019 — between Guyer and Austin Westlake on Saturday in the Chaps 40-21 victory for their third consecutive state title.
The Wildcats held the Chaparrals to just three total first downs in the first half and only 108 yards during that span. Guyer forced two turnovers as well, including an interception by Eli Bowen and a forced fumble by the Wildcats’ front. Westlake’s only offensive touchdown of the first half came via a 62-yard strike to Jaden Greathouse from Cade Klubnik.
Then the third quarter happened.
Westlake flipped the defensive script on Guyer in the second half, shutting down what had been a strong Wildcat offense in the first half. Guyer only put up 132 total yards in the second half thanks to the tremendous defensive front of the Chaps.
The lone Wildcats score of the entire second half was courtesy of a 6-yard run by quarterback Jackson Arnold.
Record-setting night for Westlake
Greathouse, a wide receiver for Westlake, was named offensive player of the game. And deservedly so: Greathouse set a 6A UIL state record with 236 receiving yards on seven catches to go along with three touchdowns. Those three scores tied the 6A UIL state record.
Kicker Charlie Barnett set the 6A record for the longest successful field goal attempt in a title game with a 53-yard make.
Westlake coach Todd Dodge captured his seventh overall UIL state title and third with the Chaps. It was the final game of Dodge’s career.
Arnold performs despite constant pressure from Westlake
Arnold was sacked nine times by the Chaps but continued to make plays when necessary. He passed for 182 yards and one touchdown, but also had 49 rushing yards and two more scores on the ground.
Chaps explode in second half with big plays
Westlake exploded for 309 yards in the second half, including a 17-point third quarter that saw quarterback Cade Klubnik pass for two touchdowns. Notably, one of those two touchdowns went to Greathouse for 69 yards to make it 30-21.
Greathouse found the end zone again early in the fourth quarter with a 71-yard reception to push the lead to 37-21.
Klubnik passed for 279 yards and four total touchdowns, while rushing for 60 more yards on the ground. His lone interception came in the first quarter on a pass that Guyer defensive back Eli Bowen jumped in front of.
Wildcats win turnover battle and first down margin, but to no avail
Guyer nearly forced three turnovers but could only come away with two of them.
Outside of the Bowen interception of Klubnik in the first quarter, the Wildcats forced a fumble late in the first quarter. On the ensuing drive, Arnold hit Jace Wilson for the 9-yard strike to take a 14-13 lead.
At halftime, Guyer outpaced the Chaps 11-3 in the first down department and 17-12 overall on the night. But the Wildcats mustered just 284 total yards of offense.
After a first half that consisted of zero penalties, the second half was not as clean for the Wildcats. Guyer racked up seven penalties for 44 yards during the third and fourth quarters.