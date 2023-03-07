No. 5-ranked Guyer jumped out to an early lead and never looked back as it opened District 5-6A play with a 7-1 victory over Prosper Tuesday at Guyer High.
The Lady Wildcats jumped out to a five-run lead after two innings and were up seven through three as they quickly pulled away from the Lady Eagles. Guyer (16-0, 1-0 in district) remained unbeaten with the victory, while Prosper (8-13, 0-1) lost its second straight contest on the heels of a five-game win streak.
"We had a lot of energy," Guyer coach Keith Medford said. "At home, with a lot on the table, big crowd, a lot of energy — sometimes that first half-inning is a little sketchy, and it wasn't tonight.
"[Prosper] is a good team, they're probably a playoff team if I had to guess. I'm proud of my kids for jumping on 'em early, though."
Game summary
Guyer came out strong as freshman pitcher Finley Montgomery struck out the first three batters she faced, then the Lady Wildcats' first five hitters all reached base. A run scored as Erin Peterson reached on a missed catch by the Prosper center fielder, then Avery Jefferson drove in another on an RBI single.
More runs came in the bottom half of the second as Kaylynn Jones hit a two-out double, then Tehya Pitts and Erin Peterson walked before Jefferson cleared the bases with a three-run double.
Jones drove in two more in the third on a two-run single after a one-out double by Lauryn Jones and two-out single by sophomore Briana Williams, who then stole second base.
"Our energy in the dugout," said Jefferson of what fueled the strong start. "Every single person plays a part, whether they're on the field or not. No matter what happens at the plate, somebody's going to come up, talk to you and help you figure it out. That's really why we hit so well."
Those seven runs proved more than enough for the Lady Wildcats as Montgomery surrendered her lone run of the night on a fifth-inning error after hitting a batter and allowing a single.
The freshman pitched 5 1/3 innings in her district debut, striking out eight batters while allowing four hits and just the one run. She had at least one strikeout in each of her first five innings of work
"I was really proud of Finley," Medford said. "Especially the first half-inning, because sometimes that's the hardest one to get out of."
Standout players
Jefferson finished the night 2 for 3 with 4 RBIs to lead Guyer's offensive effort. Kaylynn Jones finished 3 for 4 with 2 RBIs, reaching base on two singles and a double. Williams added a 2 for 3 outing with a pair of singles, while Pitts went 1 for 3 with a single and a walk.
Incarnate Word commit Jenny Robledo went 0 for 2 at the plate with a walk after getting the start at third base, pitching the final 1 2/3 innings in relief of Montgomery as well. Robledo finished off the victory by allowing no runs on just one hit with one strikeout.
Kaylynn Jones, a junior Oregon pledge, is one of several new additions to the squad this season after she moved to Texas from California. Robledo, a junior, is also a newcomer alongside Montgomery and Williams, each of whom has quickly carved out an important role.
Despite the move halfway across the country, Jones says her adjustment at Guyer has been smooth.
"It was a little nerve-racking at first coming from California, but after I got to know the girls and the coaches, it was a great adjustment," Kaylynn Jones said. "We have a very good connection on and off the field, we had dinner last night — we just all get along very well."
What's next?
Notching the victory continued the Lady Wildcats' strong unbeaten start to the season, one few programs across the state have matched. The team is focused on enjoying the wins while remaining focused on the end goal rather than individual results.
"This is supposed to be fun," Medford said. "Obviously, winning is fun. Our goal is not to go undefeated; that's just something that has happened, and we're happy about it. We're trying to achieve excellence. It sounds cliché, but it's really what we're trying to do.
"Pitching and defense is going to get us where we want to go."
