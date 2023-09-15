PROSPER — No. 10-ranked Guyer rallied late but could not completely surmount Prosper’s 16-point late fourth-quarter lead in a 31-28 district-opening defeat.
Several costly penalties, including a holding foul that negated a punt return deep into Eagles territory in the final seconds, ultimately proved too much for the Wildcats to overcome. Among the costly penalties were a hold on a kickoff that pushed Guyer back deep into its own territory before its lone interception of the night and an illegal shift foul that kept the Wildcats from a chance at extending a second-quarter drive on fourth-and-one.
Those mistakes proved to be a few too many in the narrow loss.
“We’ve got to make sure that we clean up things, whether it’s defensively not communicating or it’s us committing penalties.” Guyer head coach Reed Heim said. “It’s hard enough to beat a good team like Prosper. Let’s make them earn it and let’s not give them anything.
“When you play good teams, you have to keep it clean and you have to find a way to make them beat you.”
The result gave Prosper (3-1, 1-0 in District 5-6A) revenge over Guyer (2-2, 0-1) after losing each of the teams’ last five meetings, including two apiece in the 2020 and 2021 seasons. The Wildcats took last year’s matchup 23-6 on their way to winning an undefeated district title.
Logan McLaughlin completed 22 of 26 pass attempts for 265 yards and one touchdown and ran seven times for 30 yards and one score to lead Guyer's offense. Ahmed Yussuf added 16 carries for 83 yards and two touchdowns. Corbin Glasco caught 11 passes for 94 yards and Kegan Stelmazewski hauled in five passes for 87 yards and one score.
Guyer quickly got rolling on the game’s first possession as it drove all the way inside Prosper’s 10-yard line, but stalled out there and had to settle for a 21-yard field goal try that Ford Stinson knocked between the uprights with 7:56 left in the opening frame.
Stinson delivered again shortly after as he rolled an onside kick up the middle of the field before diving on it at the Prosper 48. That recovery set up another quick scoring drive for the Wildcats as Yussuf ran for a 1-yard touchdown, but Stinson’s point-after try was blocked to keep it a 9-0 Guyer lead with 6:07 left in the first quarter.
The Eagles captured some momentum of their own after forcing a Guyer turnover-on-downs, marching down the field to eventually score on a 9-yard touchdown pass from Nathan TenBarge to Jayden Beasley that made it 9-7 with 11:56 left in the second period.
Prosper then had a chance to take its first lead on a 48-yard field goal try with 1:48 left before the half, but it missed well short and the 9-7 margin held into halftime.
The Eagles pulled ahead for the first time with 9:05 left in the third quarter as Leo Anguiano ran in from eight yards out and a made extra point put Prosper up 14-9. Prosper’s Junior Wilcox then intercepted a McLaughlin pass and returned it to the Guyer 10, but a Wildcats defensive stand forced the Eagles to settle for a 22-yard field goal and extend their edge to 17-9 with 6:44 left in the third period.
Guyer answered quickly as Yussuf ran in for his second touchdown, this one from 25 yards out before a failed 2-point conversion try left Prosper ahead 17-15 with 4:52 remaining in the third quarter.
The Eagles extended their lead to 24-15 with 11:57 left in the final frame as Josh Martinez ran in from three yards out. Martinez scored again from one yard out to seemingly put the game on ice as Prosper pulled ahead 31-15 with 4:10 to play.
“We’re still growing as a team, offensively and defensively,” Heim said. “We as a coaching staff will go back, we’ll look at it, we’ll get better. We’ll do the things necessary to put our guys in position to be successful, and that starts with me.”
Guyer responded and cut into the deficit as McLaughlin hit Stelmazewski for a 26-yard touchdown pass with 3:09 left, then an onside kick recovery set McLaughlin up for a 34-yard touchdown run to make it 31-28 with 2:35 to play.
The Wildcats' next onside kick was recovered by Prosper, but a defensive stand gave them the ball on a punt with 23 seconds left. Eli Bowen returned it deep into Eagles territory before a holding penalty negated the return, and two plays later Guyer's rally fizzled out as a lateral play was eventually stifled after time had expired.
As the Wildcats head into their second district game on Friday, Sept. 22, against Little Elm, their focus is on continued growth while recognizing that their goals are still within reach.
“We have to prepare for every district game like it’s a playoff game,” Heim said. “In my opinion, our playoffs have started now. That can be hard, it can be mentally taxing because we’re going to ask a lot of our kids to get them to think like that, but if we’re going to do things and go make a playoff run, we have to figure that out.”
