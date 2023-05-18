A plethora of missed opportunities, both offensively and defensively, ultimately cost Guyer in its 3-2 loss to Dallas Jesuit Thursday at Guyer High.

The Wildcats committed four errors on the night and left nine runners on base. They came from behind to tie the game in the bottom of the sixth inning, then had the potential tying and winning runs in scoring position in the bottom of the seventh but were unable to score either runner.

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

0
0
0
0
0