A plethora of missed opportunities, both offensively and defensively, ultimately cost Guyer in its 3-2 loss to Dallas Jesuit Thursday at Guyer High.
The Wildcats committed four errors on the night and left nine runners on base. They came from behind to tie the game in the bottom of the sixth inning, then had the potential tying and winning runs in scoring position in the bottom of the seventh but were unable to score either runner.
"Our guys competed, made a few mistakes," Guyer coach Pat Watson said. "Had a chance there in the last inning. That's all you ask in a third-round playoff game that's like this.
"Their pitcher's been good like that all year. He keeps people off balance. We had some good at-bats and then there's some times we chased some things. We'll bounce back."
Jesuit plated its first run in the top of the first inning as a runner advanced to third as an error in center field allowed a runner to reach third, who then scored on a groundout. An error at second base in the third inning set the table for Jesuit to eventually score its second run on a two-out, RBI single.
Guyer then loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the third and Jack Cagianello drove one run home with a fielder's choice groundout for the second out of the inning. The Wildcats stranded runners on second and third, though, missing an opportunity to potentially tie or take the lead.
The Wildcats stranded another runner in scoring position in the fifth as Ryan McClure hit a leadoff double but advanced no further than second.
A pair of one-out singles in the sixth inning allowed a run to eventually cross as an error on a throw over the first baseman's head plated a runner from third, tying the game. A squeeze bunt attempt down the left field line ended up with a runner getting tagged out at home, then runners were stranded on first and second on a groundout.
"I made some calls that probably didn't help us out," Watson said. "That's probably on me. In the first inning trying to steal a run early on, and then squeezing and not letting out guys swing the bat and hit."
Jesuit retook the lead in the top of the seventh with a one-out RBI double into center field, but a double play kept the Wildcats within one heading into the final inning.
Josh Lumsden then had a leadoff single in the bottom half before Blade Carver drew a one-out intentional walk to put runners on first and second. A groundout moved the runners to second and third before a flyout to center ended the game.
The Wildcats will look to rebound Friday with Game 2 set for a 7 p.m. first pitch at Jesuit High.
"We haven't lost two games in a row since I want to say like March 10, our second weekend tournament," Watson said. "From that time, we've lost some games, but we've never lost two in a row. It's been a resilient bunch to bounce back. We have to have a short memory."
