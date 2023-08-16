Guyer's Pelumi Olanipekun
Buy Now

Guyer’s Pelumi Olanipekun, pictured celebrating during a 2022 game, is set to once again be an important figure this fall at the heart of the Wildcats’ defense.

 Al Key/For the DRC

Between highly touted players like Jackson Arnold, Peyton Bowen and Ryan Yaites, Guyer has had no shortage of stars on the field the last few seasons.

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and jfields@dentonrc.com.

0
0
0
0
0