Between highly touted players like Jackson Arnold, Peyton Bowen and Ryan Yaites, Guyer has had no shortage of stars on the field the last few seasons.
Those headliners understandably grabbed attention with their eye-catching abilities. Arnold was named the Gatorade National Player of the Year, Bowen produced game-breaking plays as a defensive back and returner, and Yaites made his presence felt often in the secondary. All three players are now on Power Five college football teams for a reason.
In the shadows cast by the spotlight shining on the likes of Arnold, Bowen and Yaites are players like Pelumi Olanipekun.
The senior defensive tackle is not a four-star recruit, nor a feared punt returner or one of the nation’s most prolific quarterbacks. His position on the interior of the defensive line can often be overlooked by casual observers.
Olanipekun’s impact is felt on the field, though, each and every week. The two-year starter has made a habit of terrorizing opposing offenses.
“He’s a stalwart in there,” Guyer head coach Reed Heim said. “He’s just extremely disruptive. When you talk about what kind of impact he makes, he literally impacts a lot of things. He messes it up.
“Every center in our district who’s played against him knows exactly who he is.”
Olanipekun made that disruptive impact more than evident last fall earning District 5-6A’s defensive lineman of the year award and first-team all-area honors as a key part of Guyer’s 14-1 record and run to the state semifinals.
He tallied 74 tackles, 17 tackles for a loss, six sacks, four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and two blocked field goals on the year.
All of those disruptive plays were fueled by a simple mindset.
“Just destroy what’s in front of me and do my job,” Olanipekun said. “That’s it.”
The now-senior’s prowess at the position has been crafted over a number of years.
Olanipekun began playing football in the third grade and worked his way up through a variety of teams as he progressed through little league and middle school squads. He always played the same position on the interior of the defensive line because he enjoys tackling people.
Strength plays a key role in succeeding there, and Olanipekun boasts plenty of it in his 6-foot, 270-pound frame. He broke the program record with a 375-pound max on bench press this offseason.
Perhaps even more impressive is his athleticism at that size in approaching a 30-inch vertical, too. His progression in that regard has Heim excited about how it could expand Olanipekun’s skill set this fall.
“That part I’m most excited about with him this year is I think he’s in better shape than he’s ever been,” Heim said. “He’s always been a really good first-down, second-down guy. I look forward to him being a guy that’s really a complete player.”
Olanipekun’s impact defensively combined with several key losses from last year’s unit have allowed him to step into more of a leadership role this fall. The Wildcats return just four starters from a year ago as Bowen and Yaites are gone along with all-area first-teamers Ivan Pena and Blade Carver.
“I definitely feel like I’m the leader of the defense, especially the D-line,” Olanipekun said. “We lost some key pieces, but we got some new key pieces in for sure. That’s what they don’t know about yet, but they’ll find out real soon.”
Xavier Ukponu could be one of those breakout players for the Wildcats this fall. The highly regarded junior defensive lineman has slotted in beside Olanipekun since the spring and looks poised to play a key role next to him on the defensive front.
Ukponu said Olanipekun has become a tone-setter for the defense heading into the season.
“He’s a big leader for us this year,” Ukponu said. “He holds everybody accountable, leads by example and leads through his words.”
As Guyer continues pursuing its third state championship this fall, it’s a safe bet that Olanipekun will once again be at the heart of it all. The Wildcats have reached at least the state semifinals each of the last four seasons but have not been able to surmount the 6A Division II bracket, a reality they’ll hope to change this time around.
Olanipekun hopes to lead the team in sacks this season, but above all else, the defensive anchor’s top priority is continuing to play his often overlooked — yet essential — role.
“Just whatever I can do to help the team,” Olanipekun said. “That’s it. That’s really the most important thing.”
More high school sports in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.