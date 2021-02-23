When former Guyer coach Heather Van Noy resigned in late January to take an assistant principal job at Argyle Middle School, it left the Lady Wildcats with big shoes to fill.
In four years at the helm, Van Noy compiled a 110-46 record while leading Guyer's program to new heights. The Lady Wildcats advanced to the region final for the first time in school history in 2019, matching the program record for wins in a season (35).
This past season, Guyer made it back to the region semifinal, solidifying itself as one of the volleyball powerhouses in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.
The question over the last month has been who would be the next coach to lead the Lady Wildcats.
And now, Guyer has its answer.
Guyer head football coach and athletic coordinator Rodney Webb announced on Tuesday the hire of McKinney coach Leslie Jackson to the same position with the Lady Wildcats, pending school board approval.
"She's one of the real rising stars in the volleyball world," said Webb of Jackson. "In terms of volleyball coaching ability, she's at the top of the heap. She's got a dynamic personality and has a large presence personality-wise in a room. I think she is someone that is going to mesh well with the Guyer community, kids and parents."
In her lone season at McKinney, the Lady Lions went 8-10 overall and 5-7 in District 5-6A, tying for fourth place. McKinney lost a play-in game to Allen, barely missing the playoffs.
Prior to McKinney, Jackson was an assistant coach at Prosper during the Lady Eagles' run to the 2017 Class 5A state title. At the club level, Jackson won two national championships with Texas Advantage Volleyball Club's (TAVC) 17 Blue team in 2018 and 2019.
Jackson inherits a Guyer team that went 14-6 overall and finished second in 5-6A last season before falling to Haslet Eaton in five sets in the region semifinal.
The Lady Wildcats will graduate All-American middle blocker Jordyn Williams and Alabama signee Brooke Slusser, but will return Kyndal Stowers, who was a first-team selection on the Denton Record-Chronicle's 2020 All-Area team.
"I'm ecstatic about the job in general," Jackson told the DRC. "I've coached some kids through club that have gone to school out there, and I have a couple of friends that are my age that went to school out there. I've heard nothing but great things about the school and the community.
"I'm just really pumped to be a part of Denton Guyer."