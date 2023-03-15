Guyer's Cole Loser graphic
Buy Now

Guyer's Cole Loser struck out 10 batters as he pitched a complete game shutout during Guyer's 2-0 district-opening win over Prosper Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at Guyer High.

 John Fields/DRC

Cole Loser found himself in a few tough spots during Guyer's district opener Wednesday against Prosper.

The senior Blinn College signee worked his way out of the jams each time, though, behind some well-placed pitches and stout defensive plays behind him.

Guyer's Blade Carver
Buy Now

Carver

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags