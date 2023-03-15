Cole Loser found himself in a few tough spots during Guyer's district opener Wednesday against Prosper.
The senior Blinn College signee worked his way out of the jams each time, though, behind some well-placed pitches and stout defensive plays behind him.
It was fitting then that Loser had to battle back one last time in the top of the seventh inning after falling behind in the count with a runner on second and the tying run at the plate. He rallied from 2-0 behind to strike the hitter out looking and wrap up the 25th-ranked Wildcats' 2-0 win over the 23rd-ranked Eagles.
"Just trusting my guys," Loser said of what helped him rally. "I just have to remind myself that I can compete with these guys. They're not better than me, I'm the best one out here and my guys are here to win this game."
The outing was made more impressive by the fact that Loser was informed he would make the start roughly 45 minutes before first pitch.
Guyer coach Pat Watson said it was between Loser and junior Jack Hickerson, a Baylor commit, as to who would take the mound. Hickerson had been dealing with some soreness leading up to the game and did not feel 100% in warmups, leading Watson to give Loser the ball.
"[Hickerson] didn't feel like he was 100%, so I told Cole and he wanted the baseball," Watson said. "He wanted it there at the end, too. He was roughed up a little bit early on, but that's a senior for you — keeping his composure out there, not getting rattled."
It's a decision that ultimately paid off as Loser went the distance, posting 10 strikeouts while surrendering six hits with no walks and one hit batter on the night.
The victory was an important one for Guyer, not only in starting district play out on a high note. Prosper has won the last two District 5-6A titles, making the teams' early series important for how the district could ultimately unfold this time around.
"They've been the one who's won it the past two years in our district," Watson said. "Everything from that point on rolls right through Prosper. ... It's important to start off well, and this is starting off well.
"It was one of those 5-6A baseball games where it's a one-run or two-run game just like this. It's a battle. It's a stress tester."
The game indeed tested the Wildcats early and often, starting in the top of the first inning.
Josh Lumsden made a diving catch of a hard-hit ball to right field on what otherwise would have been an extra-base hit, then Loser rallied from allowing a one-out single and falling behind to the third hitter to tally two outs.
Loser surrendered another one-out single in the second inning, but again came out unscathed as Lumsden made his second diving catch of the day for the third out.
Then the Guyer offense found some life in the bottom of the second as Jody Murillo drew a one-out walk, then Northern Oklahoma commit Blade Carver drove a two-out pitch deep over the left-center field wall for a home run.
Carver — a first team all-district linebacker for Guyer's football team this fall — flexed his strength with the two-run shot, his first of the season.
"I was seeing the ball really good on that first pitch, and all the kids were saying in the dugout that it was pretty easy to hit," Carver said. "We've been seeing really good pitching these past few weeks. That's been good leading up to this.
"I saw the ball really good on that and got ahold of it. When I was rounding first, I knew it was definitely out of there."
A pair of one-out singles in the third inning had the Eagles well-positioned to respond with runners eventually on second and third, but Loser once again found an answer with a strikeout and flyout.
Texas signee Lane Allen made one of a few strong defensive plays at shortstop for the inning's first out with a nice scoop of a ground ball and relay to first.
After a pair of three-up, three-down half-innings, the Wildcats got two runners on in the bottom of the fourth as Murillo and Carver drew walks, but the pair were stranded on a flyout.
It was a standout day at the plate for Murillo as the designated hitter finished 1 for 1 with the pair of walks and a single.
Loser surrendered a one-out single in the fifth before rallying with a pair of strikeouts, then overcame a leadoff single and hit batter in the sixth to keep Prosper off the board. The Wildcats mustered a single baserunner in the fifth and sixth innings, but came away with no insurance runs before Loser finished the job in the seventh.
The victory gives Guyer a 1-0 series lead heading into Friday's series finale, which is set for a 7:30 p.m. first pitch at Prosper. The Wildcats will look to carry the momentum from Wednesday's win and last week's 5-1 tournament showing into Friday's crucial contest.
"Scoring a few more runs would always help," Watson said. "We still have not played our best yet, nowhere near our best. That's a good thing. We still have a ways to go to get even better."
