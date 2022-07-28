Megan Sprabeary poses with team

Megan Sprabeary, center, poses with former Guyer athletes, from left, Ashley Griffin, Jade Thompson, Mia Thompson and Eni Akinniyi after they won the 800-meter relay at the 2018 area track Meet. Sprabeary recently resigned her position as Guyer girls track coach to spend more time with her family.

 Courtesy photo/Megan Sprabeary

After 15 years as a coach, including 10 leading the Guyer girls track program, Megan Sprabeary resigned late last week and is stepping away from the profession.

Between being a math teacher, head track coach, wife and mother to three children, Sprabeary could no longer reach the standard she sets for herself in each of those roles. This led her to a difficult decision — prioritizing her family while stepping away from a team which had become like a family to her, too.

