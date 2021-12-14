Heading into Tuesday night’s game against Mansfield Lake Ridge, four-star UNLV commit KyeRon Lindsay needed just 15 points to get into the four-figure club at Guyer.
On his third-straight made basket to start the third quarter, Lindsay solidified his name as one of the greats in Wildcats history on the way to a game-high 27-point performance in Guyer’s 70-57 win over Lake Ridge.
“I couldn’t be more proud of him,” coach Grant Long said. “He was saying in the huddle that ‘this was a team award’ because he couldn’t do it without them.”
It was the 11th straight win for Guyer (15-2), a span in which it has won by an average of 23 points a game thanks to an attacking offense and an equally aggressive defense.
That defense propelled Guyer in the first quarter as shots were not falling early in the frame. Guyer’s defense forced a number of turnovers and tough shots for Lake Ridge, and the offense caught fire thanks to Connor Newton.
Newton drilled two out of his four 3-point attempts and led the team with eight after the first quarter. He also helped spearhead the defensive effort by taking three charges on the night.
“[The coaches] preach to me everyday that I’m a leader and I got to get the guys going, so I really embrace that roll,” Newton said.
Once the ball started moving for the Wildcats, the easier the baskets seemed to fall as an 8-7 lead quickly changed midway through the first into a 21-14 lead.
The teams traded a few scores early in the second that dropped Guyer’s lead to 24-21, but it responded by closing the half on a 16-6 run — a run that included a stretch of 10 straight points to build the lead up to double digits.
To open the third, Guyer scored the first eight points to build a 21-point lead, including Lindsay’s six-point spurt to get to 1,000 career points. It looked like it was going to be another runaway Guyer win.
Lake Ridge then responded with a 15-7 run of its own to bring the Guyer lead back to 13 points, which is where it would stay the rest of the night.
“I wouldn’t say we did everything correctly,” Long said. “I thought we were scrappy. I thought in the second half all five guys started going in and rebounding.”
The closest Lake Ridge could get was an 11-point deficit, and each time Guyer responded to boost it back up to 13.
Guyer finished shooting nearly 52% from the floor and hit 42% of its 3-pointers.
On top of Lindsay’s 27 — his third straight game of 20 or more points and the ninth time he’s scored 25 points or more this season — Newton and Jordan Lowery each added 14. John Godfrey scored eight, and Jeremiah Green chipped in with seven.