Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our Weekly Blotter email newsletter? Sign up today!
Receive a daily notification that the DR-C e-Edition is available. Sign up now.
Sign up to receive the Denton Record-Chronicle High School Sports Newsletter.
Want to receive the NEW Mean Green Spotlight weekly newsletter. Sign Up Today!
Would you like to receive information from our advertisers or DR-C offers? Sign up now.
Would you like to receive our Wake Up with the DR-C newsletters? Sign up now.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Partly cloudy. High 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph..
Cloudy skies. Low 51F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: December 8, 2021 @ 2:01 am
Guyer’s Kyeron Lindsay (21) drives into the paint for a layup on Tuesday in a win over Plano West.
Guyer's Kyeron Lindsay (21) throws down a dunk against the Plano West Wolves on Tuesday at Guyer high school.
Guyer's Jeremiah Green (2) avoids the pressure from several Plano West defenders as he drives to the hoop.
Guyer’s Connor Newton (11) drives into the paint to attempt a layup.
Denton Guyer Head Coach Grant Long, coaches his team from the sideline on Tuesday.
Despite a slow start on Tuesday night as a team, Guyer woke up in the second quarter led by KyeRon Lindsay’s 39 points in a 79-54 win over Plano West.
The first quarter was anything like the last three quarters for the Wildcats (9-2), which saw little movement of the ball and a few forced shots.
It was reminiscent of the first few games of the season, according to head coach Grant Long.
“[The ball] was sticking a little bit, so I called that timeout, and then after that it kind of moved a bit better,” Long said.
It certainly did.
After a corner 3-pointer by Plano West (4-6) made the score 15-13 early in the second quarter, it turned into the Lindsay show.
Guyer’s defense swarmed to the ball forcing Plano West to commit consecutive turnovers, which allowed the Wildcats to get into their fast break offense.
That attacking offense paved the way for three consecutive Lindsay dunks — one an alley-oop off the backboard — as he scored 10 points in the quarter leading Guyer to a 24-8 scoring advantage.
Quickly, the two-point game was turned into a 37-18 lead at the half.
Lindsay’s 39 points were highly efficient on the night. He shot 17 of 25 from the field, including 16 of his 21 inside the 3-point line and 6 for 6 at the free throw line.
Lindsay finished with eight dunks and just eight missed shots.
For Lindsay, the scoring and the dunks bring personal glory but are more to help get his team’s confidence up.
“It’s for everybody, so when they see me getting hyped, the whole team gets hyped,” he said. “Then we just shut the gym down from there.”
The third quarter was more of the same as Lindsay scored 14 of his teams’ 25 points as Guyer continued to build on its lead on the way to a 62-34 lead after the third quarter.
Jeremiah Green scored 11 for Guyer and Connor Newton added 10.
It’s the fifth straight win for Guyer since a 20-point drubbing against Mansfield Timberview on November 30.
Both Lindsay and Long credit the team’s stellar play during the win streak to its focus since then.
“They know the formula now,” Long said. “Really, it’s just being connected together and really sharing the basketball.”
Guyer heads to Pflugerville for a tournament to end the week before it wraps up its non-district slate with home games next week against Mansfield Lake Ridge and Dallas Jesuit.