Connor Newton
Guyer's Connor Newton (11) dribbles the ball while looking for a teammate to pass to during a game earlier this season. Newton scored seven points in the Wildcats' loss to McKinney on Friday.

 Jacob McCready/For the DRC

MANSFIELD — An 11-2 fourth quarter run made the difference as the Guyer boys basketball team fell 51-43 to McKinney Friday in the Whataburger Tournament's Orange Division consolation championship game.

The District 5-6A foes squared off at Mansfield Legacy High after each winning games earlier in the day. The Class 6A No. 8-ranked Wildcats knocked off No. 3 Mansfield Legacy 70-67 to reach the title game, while McKinney knocked off Birdville 75-55.

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

