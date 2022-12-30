MANSFIELD — An 11-2 fourth quarter run made the difference as the Guyer boys basketball team fell 51-43 to McKinney Friday in the Whataburger Tournament's Orange Division consolation championship game.
The District 5-6A foes squared off at Mansfield Legacy High after each winning games earlier in the day. The Class 6A No. 8-ranked Wildcats knocked off No. 3 Mansfield Legacy 70-67 to reach the title game, while McKinney knocked off Birdville 75-55.
The Denton Record-Chronicle breaks down Guyer's loss to the Lions below.
Game summary
An up-tempo first quarter saw McKinney pull ahead and hold a 20-15 edge after the opening frame. The Lions extended their lead to 29-19 by halftime as Guyer scored four points in the second quarter and shot 25% in the opening half.
The Wildcats cut the deficit to three by the end of the third quarter with a late run to trail 36-33 heading into the final frame. Guyer continued that momentum by taking its first lead since the opening frame at 41-40 with just under six minutes to play.
McKinney took control from there with an 11-2 run over the remainder of the game to secure the consolation championship game.
"Defensively, we got a little gritty there to make a comeback," Guyer coach Grant Long said. "We got to the rim a little more [starting] in that third quarter to take the lead. We lost gas and fell off a little bit defensively to let them get those couple of threes."
Standout players
Jeremiah Green led the Wildcats' scoring effort with 14 points and nine rebounds. Jordan Lowery chipped in 12 points, three rebounds and three assists while Connor Newton had seven points and one assist. Mason White notched eight rebounds.
What's next?
The Wildcats return to district play Tuesday, Jan. 3 when they travel to take on Denton ISD rival Braswell with a 7:15 p.m. tip at Braswell High. They opened district competition with three wins before the holiday break.
"It kind of gets off that Christmas rust from being off for five or six days," Long said of the tournament. "It came at a bad time for us because we were playing really well. Got that off, played a great game this morning against a great Mansfield Legacy team and just came back and didn't play very well tonight.
"We know what it takes to succeed and we'll have the boys ready to go for the rest of district play."
JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.