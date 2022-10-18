ALLEN — Trailing 14-11 late in the fifth set of its Tuesday night match with Allen, Guyer's hopes of pulling out a win looked all but lost.
Instead, they scored on three straight match points to tie the set at 14-all as Erika Gustafson came through with a pair of kills before Kyndal Stowers tied it up. A Stowers kill put the Wildcats up 17-16 a few points later, setting the table for Lauren Schneider to finish the job with her 15th, and most important, kill of the match.
"Just please help me," said Schneider, with a laugh, of what she was thinking on the final kill. "I just went up and was like, 'This has to be it. This has to be the one.'
"We knew that we wanted it over. It had been a hard game for all of us, but having Kyndal come in with that one right before, I knew the momentum was just coming our way."
The victory assured Guyer (18-11, 10-2 in district) of a second-place finish in District 5-6A with two matches remaining after Prosper (32-6, 12-0) locked up the top spot with a win of its own Tuesday. The Lady Wildcats have been on a roll through district play, going 8-1 since Stowers' return from injury for a 3-1 win over Braswell in September.
Stowers, a Baylor commit, led the way as usual with 22 kills, 21 digs and 5 blocks (3 solo). Jordyn Tynsky posted 19 digs as Ava Houser had 28 assists and Drew Bridges chipped in 27 assists.
Gustafson added 9 kills, 2 solo blocks and 3 assisted blocks as a crucial presence down the middle all night, particularly in pivotal moments. Several quick sets from Houser to Gustafson helped make the difference in the fifth set, a tactic Gustafson said they practice regularly.
"We've been working on it all the time in practice, so it was just a matter of trust," Gustafson said. "Just being up and knowing that Ava was going to get me the ball, because she always does. Just playing aggressive."
A back-and-forth first set was tied at 9-9 and 13-13 before Guyer took a 15-13 lead. The Eagles took over from there, though, riding a 10-3 run the rest of the set to take the opener 25-18.
The Lady Wildcats answered with a strong start to the second as a Schneider kill put them up 9-6 early on. Allen cut the deficit to one at 17-16 before committing a service error that helped Guyer pull away to a 22-17 lead on a Houser ace, then take the second set 25-18.
"We made a lot of errors in the first set," Guyer coach Leslie Jackson said. "Our girls finally started to execute and quit waiting around for the other team to make a mistake. At this level, teams don't make a lot of unforced errors, so if we don't earn points on our side, it's going to be a struggle."
Allen then bounced back to take a competitive third set. It was neck-and-neck all the way to the Lady Wildcats holding a 21-20 lead late. The Eagles went on a 5-1 run from there to take the third 25-22.
A somehow even more back-and-forth fourth set saw Guyer hold the edge early as it slowly built to a 16-10 lead. From there, Allen went on a 9-0 run to lead 19-17, but the Lady Wildcats answered with a 3-0 run to lead 20-19. Stowers and Gustafson came through with back-to-back kills to finish the set and keep Guyer alive as it prevailed 28-26.
"It's definitely a testament to our strength as a team," Schneider said of the win. "That's the most rewarding feeling, knowing that we're all going in to fight together and coming out on top of it, even when some people are down.
"I know that I had a rough match myself, but knowing that your team is going to be there to fight with you, and the bench got super hyped. We were all there for each other, so it was super nice to come out on top."
Then came the fifth set, where once again Allen looked to be in control early with a 5-3 edge before Guyer tied it at 5-5 on a Schneider block, then again at 7-all. The Eagles went on a 5-0 run from there to lead 12-7 down the stretch before a push by the Lady Wildcats kept them narrowly within striking distance at 14-11 down.
It was all comeback magic from there as Guyer improbably survived match points at 15-14 and 16-15, taking advantage of an Allen hitting error that tied it at 16 to win the final set 18-16.
Heading into their last two district games, the Lady Wildcats' next match is Friday's relatively inconsequential bout with McKinney (25-13, 7-5) with their playoff seeding set. Still, Guyer is aiming to keep the same approach as it continues preparing for the postseason.
"It's nice, but we approach every game like it's our last game, and I think these girls play like that a majority of the time," Jackson said. "Every team that we're going to play from here on out is a great team, like they have been all year. We're just focusing on ourselves and doing good things."