Guyer's Lauren Schneider came through with the match-winning kill in the Lady Wildcats' improbable five-set win over Allen on Tuesday night in Allen. Schneider notched 15 kills in the match as a key part of the attack all night.

ALLEN — Trailing 14-11 late in the fifth set of its Tuesday night match with Allen, Guyer's hopes of pulling out a win looked all but lost.

Instead, they scored on three straight match points to tie the set at 14-all as Erika Gustafson came through with a pair of kills before Kyndal Stowers tied it up. A Stowers kill put the Wildcats up 17-16 a few points later, setting the table for Lauren Schneider to finish the job with her 15th, and most important, kill of the match.

Erika Gustafson made some pivotal plays in Guyer's improbable five-set victory over Allen Tuesday night. Gustafson finished the night with nine kills, including a pair of pivotal points to help the Lady Wildcats overcome a 14-11 deficit late in the fifth.

