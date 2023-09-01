After 59 minutes and 58 seconds of back-and-forth football Friday night, No. 9 Guyer fell victim to No. 1 Aledo’s game-winning field goal as time expired on the 48-45 defeat.
The game featured 93 combined points and 965 yards of total offense between the two teams despite no points being scored in the opening quarter. It ultimately came down to who had the ball last, and the Bearcats found a way to get it done on the final possession.
“First of all, I just want to commend our guys for how hard they battled,” Guyer head coach Reed Heim said. “It took 59 minutes and 59 seconds for a leader to come out on top, and kudos to them. That’s a team that is experienced, has a returning quarterback and won a state championship, but we have good players, too.”
The loss came on an impressive night for Guyer quarterback Logan McLaughlin, one of two quarterbacks the Wildcats have turned to early in the season after Jackson Arnold’s departure to Oklahoma. Isaac Harney started the first game, but McLaughlin played for much of the contest as he completed 10 of 15 passes for 195 yards and three touchdowns in a 42-14 win over Rockwall-Heath.
McLaughlin threw for 314 yards and five touchdowns against the Bearcats, including a few seemingly improbable scores as he evaded would-be sacks and squeezed the ball into tight windows at various points.
“It feels great since I was behind Jackson last year,” McLaughlin said. “I knew I had the confidence that I could do this against a defending state championship team. I knew it would be hard, but I knew I could do it. You just have to have the confidence to do it.”
Corbin Glasco had a big night with 10 catches for 146 yards and two touchdowns, while Boston College pledge Josiah Martin caught seven passes for 128 yards and two scores of his own to lead the passing game.
After a slow start featuring a scoreless first quarter, the Bearcats struck first as TCU pledge Hauss Hejny found Hawk Patrick-Daniels for a 42-yard touchdown pass down the middle of the field. Guyer answered on its next series as it marched deep into Aledo territory before settling for a 22-yard field goal by Ford Stinson, making it 7-3 with 7:11 left before the half.
McLaughlin then improbably connected with Martin for a 21-yard touchdown pass. He rolled to his left and threw a ball up into the end zone that Martin leaped to bring down just in bounds between several Aledo defenders, giving Guyer a 10-7 lead with 4:01 left in the second period.
“After that first few points we scored, the field goal, that kind of changed our demeanor of everything and just got us going,” McLaughlin said. “We got that flow going and just kept going from then on.”
The Bearcats answered just over a minute later as Raycine Guillory broke away down the right sideline for a 35-yard rushing touchdown that, combined with a successful 2-point conversion, made it 15-10 Aledo with 2:45 left in the quarter.
Two more scores followed in quick succession. McLaughlin connected with Martin for a second touchdown, this one a 59-yarder with 1:55 left in the half as Martin threw a defender off him on his way to the end zone.
Then Guillory scored again from 2 yards out and another made 2-point try gave the Bearcats a 23-17 lead with 1:11 left that they took into the half.
Guyer tied it up with 9:52 left in the third quarter on a 39-yard touchdown pass from McLaughlin to Glasco, but LSU pledge Dahvon Keys blocked the ensuing extra point try and returned it the other way for two points to give Aledo a 25-23 lead.
The Wildcats shifted the momentum back quickly as Vyncent Burke recovered an Aledo fumble at the Bearcats’ 47. McLaughlin found Kegan Stelmazewski for his fourth touchdown pass of the night a few plays later on a 32-yard play, though a failed 2-point conversion try limited Guyer’s lead to 29-25 with 6:31 left in the third quarter.
Aledo answered in short order as Keys ran in from 2 yards out, but the extra point missed off the left upright to keep it a 31-29 Aledo lead with 3:48 remaining in the third period. The Wildcats quickly answered as Sterling Schneider ran in from 5 yards out, then McLaughlin found Stelmazewski for the 2-point conversion to make it 37-31 with 2:32 left in the frame.
The Bearcats retook the lead early in the fourth quarter as Guillory ran in from 2 yards out and a successful extra point made it 38-37 with 11:37 to play.
Aledo extended its edge to 45-37 with 4:23 left on a 5-yard touchdown run by Guillory. Guyer answered almost immediately as McLaughlin hit Glasco for a 64-yard touchdown pass and Martin hauled in a tough catch for the 2-point conversion to tie it at 45 with 4:07 to play.
Aledo then marched down the field and ran the clock down for the game-winning field goal.
Coming off the tough Week 2 loss, Heim was overall pleased with the progress he saw from his young team that lost a plethora of key contributors from last year’s state semifinalist squad.
He also said playing such a competitive game against a team of Aledo’s caliber can serve the Wildcats well going forward in the year.
“We’re going to get better as the season goes along as long as we stay healthy and battle. We’re just learning,” Heim said. “You cannot practice that type of physicality. The only way you learn how to play a physical game is you have to go do it. We’ll learn from it and get better.”
