Guyer volleyball coach Leslie Jackson wanted her team to have its hands full in nondistrict play. So it should have come as no surprise to see playoff juggernaut Hebron on deck for Tuesday’s final tune-up before District 5-6A action starts Friday.
And while the Lady Wildcats certainly put on a show, it wasn’t quite enough to pick up a victory.
Despite a 22-kill performance from Kyndal Stowers and eight more from Gracey Campbell, Guyer dug itself an early hole in a pivotal fourth set and couldn’t recover as Hebron left with a 26-24, 18-25, 25-19, 25-20 road win. Guyer (10-8) was hoping to force a decisive fifth set but essentially spotted the Lady Hawks a 13-5 lead to open the fourth thanks to nine errors.
Hebron (15-10) got 17 kills from Hannah Redrow, 11 from Harmony Sample, 10 from Cadence McDonald and nine from Lia Okammor and broke open a 1-1 match with wins in back-to-back sets.
“We’re not following directions and doing what we’re supposed to and worrying about our side of the net,” Jackson said. “Hebron is really good and has good players. If you don’t focus on those players, you’re going to struggle.
“Whoever makes the fewest unforced errors is going to win. I think we made too many.”
Guyer opens district play Friday at McKinney. And despite the loss, the Lady Wildcats should feel pretty good about themselves. While the fourth set was rough early on, Guyer traded punches with what has historically been one of the more dominant Class 6A programs in the state. After losing the first set, the Lady Wildcats came right back and took a 12-6 lead in the second frame. Hebron tried its best to chip away at that lead but never could make up enough ground.
It was much of the same back-and-forth in the third set as both teams struggled to gain the upper hand. Hebron used a late 5-1 run to steal the third frame but hardly looked to be in control going into the fourth.
That’s when Guyer started to implode with unforced errors.
Hebron was only leading 3-2 when Guyer committed errors on five of the next six points. That gave Hebron a 9-3 lead it would never relinquish. Guyer pulled to within four points of tying late in the frame but couldn’t make up enough ground.
“We had a really tough preseason and planned it that way on purpose,” Jackson said. “I think we are in a good spot. The girls realize their roles, so hopefully on Friday we can show up and play well.”
