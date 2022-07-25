New Guyer coach Jake Floyd talks to Bella Earle (3) and Evie Goetz (4) during a game in the 2020-21 season. Floyd was an assistant coach for the Lady Wildcats at the time before taking over as the head coach earlier this summer.
Entering his 17th year as a coach, Jake Floyd has earned his first high school head coaching job in the same city where his career began.
The Garland native got his start coaching boys sports at Strickland Middle School in Denton. Floyd then coached at Cobb Middle School and Wakeland High in Frisco before turning to girls basketball and returning to Denton five years ago as an assistant at Guyer under head coach Aimee Kilgore.
Kilgore resigned the post in June, opening the door for Floyd to take over.
“I’m super excited to get to step into this role now and continue what we’ve built over the past five years within the Lady Wildcat program,” Floyd said. “It’s beyond exciting to take that leadership role and step into a new role with the girls I’m getting to do it with.
“I couldn’t ask for a better group to be doing this.”
From scheming many of the team’s X’s and O’s on the court to handling behind-the-scenes work, Floyd said his responsibilities as an assistant under Kilgore’s tutelage helped prepare him to be a head coach.
“She did a really good job preparing me and giving me a lot of responsibility as a varsity assistant the past few years to kind of prepare me for stepping into this role,” Floyd said. “The new things won’t be too overwhelming because I’ve just had the opportunity to be comfortable with a lot of what goes along with the title of head coach already.”
Since taking over the head coaching duties in late June after Kilgore announced her resignation, Floyd said the team has been very supportive and excited to see him get the opportunity. His previous work in developing schemes and a familiarity with the players has helped make the transition smooth.
While few organized activities with the team are possible over the summer, Floyd is excited to get his group back together in August and begin preparations for the upcoming season.
Guyer (11-21 last season) is coming off a bit of a challenging season compared to previous years. The Lady Wildcats had won three straight district titles prior to last season’s struggles. Floyd said bringing back experienced seniors Raina Akbar, Kaylie Morgan and Mariah Watson will be key to the team’s improvement.
“I think part of last year was we had girls back with varsity experience, but none of them had been in that leadership role because we lost seven seniors from the year prior,” Floyd said. “That’ll be a big part of this year is that we have girls back who have now been in that situation.”
Floyd’s daughter, Keira, will also be joining the program this fall as an incoming freshman along with several of her teammates from Crownover Middle School. In addition to basketball, Keira also plays soccer and has competed for FC Dallas’ ‘08 girls ECNL team.
As for the upcoming season, Floyd recognizes the standard of excellence at Guyer and wants his team to focus on controlling what it can control while striving to win a district championship and make a run in the playoffs. Building team chemistry will be a top priority given the group’s familiarity with Floyd’s schemes.
“We’ve seen when it’s not about us, it doesn’t really work,” Floyd said. “There’s a lot of power when you can have that faith, that trust in your teammates as to why we’re doing it and the direction we’re all pulling. That’s going to be priority one from day one.”
