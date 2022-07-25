Jake Floyd coaching

New Guyer coach Jake Floyd talks to Bella Earle (3) and Evie Goetz (4) during a game in the 2020-21 season. Floyd was an assistant coach for the Lady Wildcats at the time before taking over as the head coach earlier this summer.

 Courtesy photo/Brittany Graham

Entering his 17th year as a coach, Jake Floyd has earned his first high school head coaching job in the same city where his career began.

The Garland native got his start coaching boys sports at Strickland Middle School in Denton. Floyd then coached at Cobb Middle School and Wakeland High in Frisco before turning to girls basketball and returning to Denton five years ago as an assistant at Guyer under head coach Aimee Kilgore.

