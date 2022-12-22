First, he was committed to Notre Dame. Then he committed to and appeared to sign with Oregon on Wednesday. Finally, Guyer defensive back Peyton Bowen ended his whirlwind recruitment Thursday with one last twist — signing with Oklahoma.
There was no shortage of drama in the schools' pursuit of the five-star recruit.
Bowen committed to Notre Dame back in January, holding steadfast in that commitment up until the Early Signing Period for college football opened Wednesday. He then flipped his commitment to Oregon and signed paperwork to officially join the Ducks, but reports surfaced that it had not been received by Oregon.
Appearing to have a change of heart shortly after the announcement, Bowen ultimately announced his decision to sign with the Sooners Thursday afternoon in a statement posted to his personal Twitter account.
Respect my Decision just want peace for me and my family— Peyton Bowen (@PeytonBowen10) December 22, 2022
"Oklahoma has always felt like home to me," Bowen said in the statement. "Reflecting, it seems as if I was always looking for a reason to branch out and break away from home.
"But my relationships with Coach Venables, Coach Bates, Coach Valai, Coach Hall and Coach Chavis, along with my ties to friends and family locally ultimately led me back to where I always belonged."
Bowen thanked various coaches at Oregon, Notre Dame and Oklahoma for their efforts in the statement, while apologizing for the way he handled the process.
"As I reflect on yesterday's whirlwind I realize that I made some mistakes that I regret and will learn from," Bowen said. "Navigating this process has been a rollercoaster.
"Oregon and Notre Dame faithful, I am sorry for how I handled this process. Changing my decision on signing day, the hat pump fake, all of it could have been handled better. I can't change what I did but this experience is something I will learn from."
Bowen played a pivotal role during his time with the Wildcats, both defensively, on special teams and occasionally on offense.
He had several key interceptions and return touchdowns throughout the 2022 season as Guyer advanced to the Class 6A Division II state semifinals. In the playoffs alone, he corralled a key pick-six in a win over Highland Park, returned a punt for a touchdown early versus Trophy Club Byron Nelson and had another interception against Southlake Carroll.
The move also means Bowen will join Guyer teammate Jackson Arnold in Norman.
A fellow five-star recruit, Arnold pulled the strings for a potent offense that helped lead the Wildcats to the state semifinal round of the playoffs. He threw for 3,476 yards and 33 touchdowns, adding 921 yards and 24 touchdowns on the ground as a true dual-threat.
Bowen and Arnold also join Ryan senior running back Kalib Hicks, who signed with the Sooners Wednesday, along with 2021 Ryan graduate Billy Bowman Jr. Bowman has racked up 56 tackles, five pass breakups and two interceptions this season heading into the bowl game.
The new recruits will look to make an early impact for an Oklahoma program that had its ups and downs in the first year of coach Brent Venables' tenure. The Sooners ended the regular season 6-6 with four one-score losses and will face Florida State (9-3) in the Cheez-It Bowl at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 29 in Orlando, Florida.
