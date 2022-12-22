Peyton Bowen signs with Oklahoma
Guyer defensive back Peyton Bowen (22) returns a punt for a touchdown during a 2021 game. Bowen's whirlwind recruitment came to a close Thursday when he signed with Oklahoma, one day after flipping his commitment from Notre Dame to Oregon.

 DRC file photo

First, he was committed to Notre Dame. Then he committed to and appeared to sign with Oregon on Wednesday. Finally, Guyer defensive back Peyton Bowen ended his whirlwind recruitment Thursday with one last twist — signing with Oklahoma.

There was no shortage of drama in the schools' pursuit of the five-star recruit.

