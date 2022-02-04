At an initial glance, it’s easier to see what Connor Newton isn’t.
Guyer’s diminutive junior isn’t blessed with the size and spring-heeled athleticism of most of Texas’s top guards.
Newton isn’t ranked near the top of his 2023 recruiting class, either.
UNLV-bound Guyer senior KyeRon Lindsay provides quite the contrast from the 5-foot-7, 130-pound Newton with his length and array of crowd-pleasing dunks.
But Newton is often one of the most productive players on the floor for the seventh-ranked Wildcats (27-3), a program on the cusp of a District 5-6A title.
Toughness, leadership and a cerebral approach have helped Newton garner the respect of his basketball peers.
His efficient 3-point shooting has him among the most dangerous.
Newton, a double-digit scorer shooting 50% from beyond the arc, stretches out defenses to allow figures like Lindsay to do damage inside.
He’s as menacing on the defensive end of the floor, where he has a propensity for taking charges.
Guyer coach Grant Long, who elevated Newton to varsity late in his freshman season, points to a laundry list of contributions.
“What he brings to the table isn’t about stats and numbers,” Long said. “His ability to handle it, his quickness. The way he can shoot the ball. He plays his butt off on defense. He’s tough as nails. He’s our leader in the locker room.”
Perhaps it’s genetic.
Newton’s mother, Ashley, played guard at Abilene Christian and his father, Rob, was a walk-on football player at North Texas.
“I’ve always been taught to work twice as hard as everyone else,” Newton said. “Small guys have always been the underdog.”
Two years ago, when Lindsay first teamed up with Newton, he was incredulous.
“The first time I saw him, his jersey was bigger than him,” Lindsay said. “To me, at the time, he looked about 4-foot-5.”
They’ve formed quite a duo since.
“He brings energy,” Lindsay said of Newton. “He talks the most. When it comes to skill he may not be as tall, but he can shoot and is one of the best in Texas.”
Newton is generating collegiate interest. He hopes to play Division I basketball and his quick release — among the sharpest in Class 6A — and court savvy may help get him there.
“I really fear nobody,” Newton said. “I can’t walk into a game being intimated by someone bigger than me, so I take pride in being little.”
RYAN COLLINGWOOD can be reached at 940-566-6869 and on Twitter at @sports_drc.