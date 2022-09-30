Playing its homecoming game Friday night at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex, Guyer looked right at home in a 56-7 victory over McKinney Boyd.
The Wildcats controlled the line of scrimmage for much of the game, racking up 272 rushing yards and 4 touchdowns on 44 attempts for an average of 6.2 yards per carry. That complimented 208 yards and two touchdowns through the air along with defensive and special teams contributions to the scoreboard.
“[The push up front] was amazing. There was one play where my left guard passed off his linebacker to me and I pancaked the defensive end and linebacker and rolled on ‘em. I love the game of football,” said offensive lineman Willie Goodacre with a smile. “This is one of those games where we knew we were the better team, we just had to come execute and play our football instead of playing to their level.”
Guyer (6-0, 3-0 in district) continued its unbeaten start to the season and district play with the win. The Wildcats entered the week ranked No. 6 in all of Class 6A by Dave Campbell's Texas Football, retaining their preseason standing.
Quarterback Jackson Arnold finished the night completing 12 of his 22 pass attempts for 193 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Running back Austin Correia racked up 16 carries for 94 yards and one touchdown in the second half alone as the reserves took over on the half’s second drive.
Trey Joyner chipped in 13 carries for 79 yards and one score along with 4 catches for 39 yards while fellow back Ahmed Yussuf added 7 carries for 48 rushing yards and two scores.
In what became a lopsided game by the end of the second quarter, Guyer was not always so in control. The Wildcats jumped out to a quick 21-0 lead on a pair of passing touchdowns from Arnold along with a Yussuf run before Boyd struck back.
The Broncos intercepted an Arnold pass in the end zone for a touchback, then marched down the field for an 80-yard touchdown drive late in the opening frame. They could not capitalize on forcing a Guyer punt, though, then Wildcats wide receiver Landon Sides took a fake punt 16 yards off the right side on fourth-and-five from their own 40 to fuel an eventual touchdown pass.
“It’s something that we’ve looked at throughout the year, and the guy that’s catching the ball runs a 10.5 [100-meter dash]. The opportunity presented itself and we executed well,” Guyer coach Reed Heim said. “Just where it was on the field, and it gave us a little bit of a spark. Sometimes there’s a lull if you get up early. I thought it was really well executed.”
That play set the tone for the rest of the half with Guyer scoring twice more as Bowen returned a punt 68 yards for a touchdown. Then Ivan Pena sacked the Boyd quarterback from his blind side, forcing a fumble that Caleb Darthard returned for a touchdown to set the halftime margin at 42-7.
After getting a four-and-out to start the half, Guyer quickly marched from the Boyd 40 with several runs by Trey Joyner capped off by him scoring from six yards out. With the reserves in from there, Guyer tacked on one more late touchdown as Correia ran in from seven yards out.
Next up for the Wildcats is a bye week before their crosstown showdown with Braswell. They are ultimately looking to avenge two state title game losses in the last three seasons this fall, providing players a point to prove throughout the year.
“Don’t look ahead too much, but at the same time don’t worry about what’s going on right now as if it’s all we’re meant for,” said Goodacre of the biggest key moving forward. “We’re meant for the playoffs, we’re meant for running people over. That’s what we do.”