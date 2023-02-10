Jordan Lowery and Jeremiah Green combined for 43 points to help lead Guyer as it started fast in a crucial 74-52 victory over Prosper Friday at Guyer High.
The win helped the Wildcats (21-12, 7-6) pull one game ahead of Prosper (14-18, 6-7) for fourth place in District 5-6A with one district game to play. Guyer now trails McKinney (21-12, 8-5) and McKinney Boyd (21-10, 8-5) by one game in the district standings, making a season split with McKinney and sweep at the hands of Boyd potentially pivotal in tiebreaker scenarios.
The Wildcats seemed to play with a little extra fire Friday night knowing a win would go a long way toward their playoff hopes.
"Tonight, with our backs against the wall, I really thought we dug down [deep]," Guyer coach Grant Long said. "This was a big one we had to get. We still have to win at Little Elm on Tuesday, but this was a big one to secure at least a play-in. It was huge for us."
Game summary
After Prosper scored the game's first basket, Guyer went on a 14-0 run to hold a sizeable edge early in the first period, fending off an Eagles response to lead 22-10 after a quarter. The Wildcats extended that lead behind a strong second quarter where they outscored Prosper 17-10 to hold a 39-20 halftime edge.
"The tenaciousness we played with on the defensive end tonight was huge," Long said. "Activeness, we played with active hands, it was big time. I'm really proud of just our energy and effort."
A back-and-forth third quarter saw the Eagles cut into the deficit at times, though they still trailed 51-34 heading into the final frame. Guyer took care of business from there, pulling ahead by 22 points midway through the fourth quarter and maintaining a sizeable margin the rest of the way.
Standout players
Lowery led the Wildcats' scoring effort on the night with 25 points, including several shots from beyond the 3-point arc. Green finished close behind him with 18 points and came through with some tough finishes at the rim.
Connor Newton chipped in 11 points and Akintola Akinniyi added eight points on the night, corralling a plethora of offensive rebounds in the process.
What's next?
Guyer wraps up its district slate Tuesday against Little Elm. It can secure a playoff berth with a win, while a loss could bring tiebreakers into play to determine which of 5-6A's teams make the postseason.
Heading into that important contest, the Wildcats are sticking to the same formula they feel fueled them against Prosper.
"I'm just excited to get another practice with these guys," Long said. "We've had great practices all year, and this one carried right over into the game. That's the plan."
JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.