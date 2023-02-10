Guyer's Jeremiah Green
Guyer's Jeremiah Green (2) dribbles around Prosper defenders during their game at Wildcat Gym Friday, February 10, 2023, in Denton, Texas.

 Al Key/For the DRC

Jordan Lowery and Jeremiah Green combined for 43 points to help lead Guyer as it started fast in a crucial 74-52 victory over Prosper Friday at Guyer High.

The win helped the Wildcats (21-12, 7-6) pull one game ahead of Prosper (14-18, 6-7) for fourth place in District 5-6A with one district game to play. Guyer now trails McKinney (21-12, 8-5) and McKinney Boyd (21-10, 8-5) by one game in the district standings, making a season split with McKinney and sweep at the hands of Boyd potentially pivotal in tiebreaker scenarios.

Guyer's Jordan Lowery
Guyer's Jordan Lowery (0) scores over Prosper during their game at Wildcat Gym Friday, February 10, 2023, in Denton, Texas.
Akintola Akinniyi
Guyer's Akintola Akinniyi (15) rises above Prosper defenders to grab a rebound during their game at Wildcat Gym Friday, February 10, 2023, in Denton, Texas.

