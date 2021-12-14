A sea of black jerseys circled Jaden Powell, as teammates who knelt bowed their heads and appeared to absorb every word from the hard-hitting linebacker.
The Guyer senior and team captain led the postgame prayer following a state quarterfinal win over Prosper — a weekly ritual Powell merits as much as stifling an opponent’s running game.
Eye black smeared on his cheeks, Powell gave thanks for the test Prosper provided — a 25-22 dogfight at Eagle Stadium in Allen — the health of his Wildcat brethren and the opportunity to buckle his chinstrap on such a significant stage.
Powell, who will conclude his high school career on Saturday when Guyer (14-1) faces top-ranked Austin Westlake (15-0) at AT&T Stadium in the Class 6A Division II title game, considers himself blessed.
Perhaps not with the eye-popping speed and measurements of many of his highly recruited teammates, but with a series of blessings that have helped Powell garner a seemingly universal respect within the Denton program.
There’s the work ethic that helped Powell transform from a frail freshman to a 5-foot-11, 190-pound safety/linebacker hybrid that can bench press 265 pounds and clean 260.
There’s the IQ that’s aided his Academic All-State distinction and ability to quickly identify a team’s offensive vulnerabilities.
Powell’s nose for the football is inherent, passed down from his father, Tyler Powell — a former University of Northern Iowa safety who played with a similar fire in the late 1990s.
It’s all enough to make Powell one of the most menacing presences on the field.
“I’m definitely not the fastest nor the biggest, but I try to be the most physical,” Powell said. “I bring everything I have and fly to the football.”
Powell is representative of a Guyer defense that’s forced 35 turnovers this season and flummoxed Tomball 59-14 in last week’s semifinal.
Powell’s 25-yard fumble return for a touchdown in the second quarter at McLane Stadium in Waco helped the Wildcats jump out to a 45-0 halftime lead.
The two-year starter’s signature moment may have come during last year’s postseason, when his fourth quarter interception helped Guyer hold off Abilene.
When Powell isn’t sniffing out ill-advised passes or punishing ball carriers, his authoritative voice helps his defense get in the right spot.
“I try to take charge, get my team on the same page,” Powell said. “Make sure everyone knows the goal.”
Guyer assistant and strength and conditioning coach Kyle Keese has been the lead witness in Powell’s growth.
Keese shakes his head in amazement when thinking of a once-skinny Powell in 2018 before he’d committed to his workout program, and the glaring transformation that followed.
“He embodies what Guyer football is all about,” Keese said. “He’s been fully committed to the program and gained respect for how hard he works. He bleeds black and silver.
“A lot of people see Guyer as this program [with] all of these four-star, five-star recruits. But it’s the kids like Jaden that get us to where we are today.”
Several small Division I schools have reached out to Powell, who hopes to have college plans finalized by the February signing period.
On Saturday, Powell faces a Westlake team — the No. 2 high school team in the country in the latest MaxPreps poll — that has the look of a small Division I team.
Westlake, a three-time defending state champion that features the nation’s top-ranked quarterback in Clemson pledge Cade Klubnik, handled Guyer 24-0 in the 2019 state title game.
Powell believes previous gut-check tests will help Guyer against a Westlake team that’s steamrolled the opposition all season, including last week’s 70-7 semifinal win over Austin Vandegrift.
“They have high-scoring games and [put] teams away in the third quarter,” Powell said. “They’ve never played anyone like us, [or] played a true four quarters. We can test them.”