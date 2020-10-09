Guyer's volleyball team has suspended all practices and games for two weeks after a member of the program tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.
Denton ISD spokesman Derrick Jackson said as a result, the Lady Wildcats' game on Friday night against Braswell has been canceled.
Guyer will also miss games against Allen on Oct. 16 and McKinney on Oct. 20. Jackson said he believes the games will try to be rescheduled at a later date.
He added that the Lady Wildcats will follow the same timeline as Ryan's football team, which also suspended all activities on Tuesday following two-lab confirmed cases of the coronavirus.
Denton ISD spokeswoman Julie Zwahr said on Tuesday that all members of Ryan's freshman, junior varsity and varsity teams will attend classes remotely though Oct. 21.