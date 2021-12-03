Three weeks down. Three weeks to go.
The dream of ending the 2021 season with a win is getting closer and closer for the Guyer Wildcats, who were fortunate to avoid the upset unlike many other teams this past weekend.
After battling through two scoreless stretches against Trophy Club Nelson in the regional semifinals, Guyer (12-1) turns its focus to a 5-6A district rival in Prosper in the 6A Division II Region I finals at 1 p.m. Saturday at Allen’s Eagle Stadium.
Saturday’s matchup with Prosper (9-4) is the fourth time the two schools will meet in the last two season. In fact, Guyer needed a walk-off touchdown run in overtime in McKinney to end Prosper’s season in the exact same round.
The first meeting this year was what head coach Rodney Webb described as his team playing at a championship-caliber level. Guyer jumped out early to a big lead and held the Prosper offense in check in a 35-7 win on October 1.
“Our kids understand this: They know that was not Prosper’s finest moment,” Webb said. “They know that we are not always 35-7 better than them. They know, to get to that similar score like last time, we have to play our best.”
A lot has changed since then as Prosper won the next three district games, including the program’s first-ever win over Allen, and has averaged 55.5 points in its last two playoff games — wins over Grand Prairie and El Paso Eastwood.
Once again, the defense will be tasked with a tall order of keeping a potent offense in check. In every playoff game, Guyer’s defense has faced a team that has scored 45 or more points the previous week — Flower Mound scored 45 in its regular season finale; Dallas Jesuit scored 69 against Arlington in the first round; and Nelson scored 63 over El Paso Eastlake in the second round.
But if there’s been one constant, it is this defense being up to the challenge. After another three interceptions on Saturday against Nelson, the Wildcats’ season total in takeaways is at 31, which gives Guyer a plus-21 turnover margin.
In the playoffs, Guyer has forced 11 takeaways and only given it up three times.
“Nobody on the defensive side of the ball was satisfied with how we played last Saturday,” Webb said. While Guyer won and forced some key turnovers, it did allow a season-worst 502 yards, which included 291 yards passing — also the most allowed on the year.
Prior to that, Guyer was only allowing 284 yards a game and 132.7 yards passing.
If Guyer can take down Prosper for the fourth time in two years, the Wildcats will be in the state semifinals for the third straight year and will meet the winner of either Bridgeland or Tomball.
“High school football season is over in 18 days,” Webb said about challenging his team. “Do you have 18 days of gas left in your tank?”