Guyer’s Sisley Stephens wasn’t able to suit up for the Lady Wildcats last season.
Due to rules surrounding developmental academies, Stephens was forced to watch from the sideline and served as Guyer’s manager during her sophomore campaign.
“Even in the year she couldn’t play, she has always been committed to our program and our team, finding every way possible to support the girls and help us be successful on the field,” Guyer coach Mandy Hall said.
Now a junior, Stephens has been able to finally get on the field for Guyer — and her impact has been profound.
The midfielder has scored three goals and tallied an assist through 11 games. And on Thursday night, Stephens’ hard work continued to pay off as she announced her commitment to the University of Arkansas at Little Rock via Twitter.
I am so excited to announce that I have verbally committed to play D1 soccer and continue my education at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. I cannot wait to play college soccer with my big sis! #GoTrojans #RockSolid pic.twitter.com/MxXwGZWx91— sisley stephens (@fcdsisley22) February 5, 2021
“Having her on the field with us this year has been huge,” Hall said. “She has a high soccer IQ and the talent to be able to execute. She’s almost like a second coach on the field in how she constantly communicates with her teammates. She’s a hard worker and a strong character kid. We’re so excited for her.”
Stephens will join her older sister, Mariella, who graduated from Guyer last year, in Little Rock.
But for now, Stephens will continue to help the Lady Wildcats in their push for a playoff spot. Guyer is 5-4-2 overall and 2-1 in District 5-6A, including a 6-0 win over Braswell on Tuesday night, during which Stephens scored a goal.