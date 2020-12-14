When Guyer’s season was canceled last spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ranci Willis never stopped trying to improve her game.
Instead, the Lady Wildcats’ pitcher worked tirelessly to build on what was shaping up to be an impressive junior campaign. In 15 games last season, Willis posted a record of 9-2 with a 1.74 ERA.
And now, her hard work has paid off.
The senior announced her commitment to Texas Tech via Twitter on Sunday night.
“I’m extremely proud of this kid,” Guyer coach Keith Medford said. “Anybody that knows her knows that nobody deserves this more than her. She works her tail off constantly. She’s had a relentless attitude since she came to us. They say hard work pays off, and this certainly applies with Ranci.”
In her first season in 2019, Willis was the Denton Record-Chronicle’s All-Area Newcomer of the Year.
She posted a 19-8 record as a sophomore, striking out 142 batters over 137 1/3 innings. Willis helped Guyer reach the region quarterfinal that year.
As a junior last year, Willis tallied 108 strikeouts in just 60 1/3 innings. Willis surrendered only 26 runs and was a key cog on a Lady Wildcats team that was among the top teams in Class 6A.
“She’s a stud,” Medford said. “I think she has definitely evolved over the years. I wouldn’t necessarily say her velocity is going to overwhelm people in the Big 12, but I’ll tell you what, her spin is super tight. And her accuracy has gotten tremendously better.”