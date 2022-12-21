Peyton Bowen signs with Oregon
Guyer defensive back Peyton Bowen runs through the Southlake Carroll offense after intercepting a pass during their game this past season. Bowen signed to play college football at Oregon on Wednesday.

Guyer defensive back Peyton Bowen committed to Oregon Wednesday in one of the more stunning decisions of the Early Signing Period across the nation.

