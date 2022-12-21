Bowen has been a key part of the Wildcats’ deep playoff runs the last several seasons, having reached at least the state semifinal round of the playoffs each of the last four years.
He had several key interceptions and return touchdowns throughout the 2022 season as Guyer made the Class 6A Division II state semifinals. In the playoffs alone, he corralled a key pick-six in a win over Highland Park, returned a punt for a touchdown early versus Trophy Club Byron Nelson and had another interception against Southlake Carroll.
Bowen totaled eight kick/punt return touchdowns, three defensive touchdowns and three receiving touchdowns combined over the last two seasons. His contributions helped Guyer go 28-3 over that span.
Peyton’s younger brother, Eli, is a highly touted recruit in the Class of 2024, rated a four-star recruit. Peyton told the Dallas Morning News he is already working on recruiting his brother to join the Ducks as well.
