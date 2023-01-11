Jackson Arnold and Peyton Bowen MaxPreps All-Americans

Guyer alumni Peyton Bowen, left, and Jackson Arnold each earned national recognition earlier this week as members of MaxPreps' high school football All-American team.

 DRC file photos

Guyer’s Jackson Arnold and Peyton Bowen added their latest postseason accolades earlier this week when they were each honored on MaxPreps’ high school football All-America team.

Arnold picked up first team quarterback honors while Bowen was named to the second team defense as an all-purpose selection.

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

