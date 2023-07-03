Guyer's Jeremiah Green
Buy Now

Guyer's Jeremiah Green is regarded among the top 100 players nationally in the class of 2025 in 247Sports' latest rankings.

 Jacob McCready/For the DRC

Guyer's Jeremiah Green is ranked among the nation's top basketball players after 247Sports released its latest rankings for the class of 2025.

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags