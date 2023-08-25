Guyer's Eli and Peyton Bowen
Guyer’s Peyton Bowen, left, and Eli Bowen take the field before the start of the second half of a game last season. Peyton signed with Oklahoma in December, and Eli committed to the Sooners on Thursday.

 DRC file photo

Just over eight months after his brother Peyton signed with the Sooners, Guyer senior defensive back Eli Bowen is set to join him as he committed to Oklahoma on Thursday evening.

Eli, who is rated a three-star recruit by 247Sports and four-star by Rivals, held scholarship offers from a plethora of top-level programs. His final decision came down to Red River rivals Oklahoma and Texas, though Texas A&M, LSU, Baylor, TCU, Notre Dame and Oregon were among the other programs to offer him.

Guyer's Eli Bowen touchdown
Guyer's Eli Bowen looks back as he runs away from Braswell defensive back Andrew Grissom for a touchdown during their game at Carrico Stadium last season.

