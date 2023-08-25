Guyer’s Peyton Bowen, left, and Eli Bowen take the field before the start of the second half of a game last season. Peyton signed with Oklahoma in December, and Eli committed to the Sooners on Thursday.
Just over eight months after his brother Peyton signed with the Sooners, Guyer senior defensive back Eli Bowen is set to join him as he committed to Oklahoma on Thursday evening.
Eli, who is rated a three-star recruit by 247Sports and four-star by Rivals, held scholarship offers from a plethora of top-level programs. His final decision came down to Red River rivals Oklahoma and Texas, though Texas A&M, LSU, Baylor, TCU, Notre Dame and Oregon were among the other programs to offer him.
Eli is one of the Denton area’s top returning defensive backs after posting 29 tackles, six pass breakups, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries last fall. He returned one of those fumbles for a touchdown, also contributing two scores on offense and one as a punt returner.
He posted those numbers despite being sidelined for the rest of the season after suffering an injury in the Wildcats’ first-round playoff victory. Before the injury, though, Eli was a dependable part of a star-studded defense that featured his brother Peyton and fellow four-star recruit Ryan Yaites, who is now at LSU.
Eli looks poised to once again play a key role for the Wildcats, who lost a star-studded senior class from last year’s state semifinalist squad.
The Wildcats lost Peyton, Yaites and key contributor Brenden Bradshaw from their secondary, among others, leaving Eli and fellow senior Caleb Rowe to anchor a less-experienced defensive backfield.
Guyer is looking to extend a run of four straight trips to at least the state semifinals, including two to the title game, this fall. The program is still looking to break through for its third state championship since winning back-to-back titles in 2012 and 2013.
