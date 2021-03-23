Guyer senior Brynn Brown has a knack for making history.
Last October, Brown became the first female cross country runner to clock a time of under 16:20 in a 5-kilometer race more than once in the same season.
And this past Saturday, Brown once again rewrote the record books.
The North Carolina signee turned in a blistering time of 15:56.89 at the Texas Distance Festival at Southlake Carroll. In doing so, Brown now holds the girls record for the fastest 5,000-meter high school race in Texas history.
According to The Dallas Morning News, Brown’s time of 15:56.89 is the eighth-fastest time in U.S. history for outdoor track, and the 10th best time overall, including indoor track times.
Brown is now just the eighth high school female athlete to break the 16-minute mark in the 5K outdoors, according to MileSplit.com. Brown ran her first mile last Saturday in roughly 4 minutes and 53 seconds, and she won the event by over a minute.
The 2019-20 Gatorade Texas Girls Track and Field Athlete of the Year, Brown won the Class 6A cross country state championship last November. Brown literally ran away with the event, finishing with a blazing time of 16:25.89 to set a new high-water mark in the race.
As a sophomore in 2018-19, Brown won the 6A title in the 3,200, clocking a 10:09.91.