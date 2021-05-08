Brynn Brown

Guyer senior Brynn Brown poses for a photo with her gold medal after winning the Class 6A state championship in the 3,200-meter run Saturday in Austin.

 Courtesy photo/Brian Gosset,

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Brynn Brown has done it again.

The Guyer senior set yet another record on Saturday morning at the UIL state track and field championships in Austin, clocking a staggering 9:58.77 to win the Class 6A 3,200-meter state championship.

But, in typical fashion, Brown admitted she had her mind on an even bigger mark — breaking the national record.

“I definitely thought I could have gotten the state record,” Brown said. “I had the [national] record in the back of my mind, but I fell off a little bit. Nonetheless, I’m super proud of the performance and super happy to be here.”

Brown won the state title by nearly 11 seconds, as Sophie Atkinson from Katy Cinco Ranch finished in 10:09.21.

Brown’s day in Austin wasn’t finished, however. The North Carolina signee was set to compete in the 1,600-meters later on Saturday night with the chance to cap her high school career with one final gold medal.

“I think [my finish in the 3,200] really builds that momentum and a little bit of confidence going into the 1,600,” Brown said. “I’ve done well in the 2-mile in the past, so I think the focus this year is to really develop in the mile. I’m really excited to see what I can do.”

Brian Gosset of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram contributed to this report.

REECE WADDELL can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at

@ReeceWaddell15.

Recommended for you

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!