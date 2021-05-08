Brynn Brown has done it again.
The Guyer senior set yet another record on Saturday morning at the UIL state track and field championships in Austin, clocking a staggering 9:58.77 to win the Class 6A 3,200-meter state championship.
But, in typical fashion, Brown admitted she had her mind on an even bigger mark — breaking the national record.
“I definitely thought I could have gotten the state record,” Brown said. “I had the [national] record in the back of my mind, but I fell off a little bit. Nonetheless, I’m super proud of the performance and super happy to be here.”
Brynn Brown, who just set a new UIL State record in the 3,200 with a 9:58.77, talks about winning the 6A title and preparing for the 1,600 later today.
Brown won the state title by nearly 11 seconds, as Sophie Atkinson from Katy Cinco Ranch finished in 10:09.21.
Brown’s day in Austin wasn’t finished, however. The North Carolina signee was set to compete in the 1,600-meters later on Saturday night with the chance to cap her high school career with one final gold medal.
“I think [my finish in the 3,200] really builds that momentum and a little bit of confidence going into the 1,600,” Brown said. “I’ve done well in the 2-mile in the past, so I think the focus this year is to really develop in the mile. I’m really excited to see what I can do.”