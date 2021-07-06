Editor's note: Over the next few days, the Denton Record-Chronicle will take a look ahead at each Denton-area team's upcoming 2021 football schedule. This is the first part of the series.
Fresh off its second consecutive trip to the Class 6A Division II semifinal in 2020, Guyer will boast one of the toughest schedules in the state later this fall.
The Wildcats' upcoming slate features several Top 10 matchups, including a Week 2 cross-town rivalry game against Ryan — the No. 1-ranked team in the Dave Campbell's Texas Football Class 5A preseason poll.
Guyer vs. Ryan is set for 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 3. All of the Wildcats' games in 2021 will begin at 7 p.m.
Ryan knocked off Guyer 23-20 last season in their first meeting since 2015. The Raiders lead the all-time series 5-3.
In Week 4, the Wildcats get another Top 10 showdown as Humble Atascocita comes to Denton, although it will be a neutral site game. Atascocita is ranked No. 6 in DCTF's 6A preseason poll.
Guyer and Atascocita will square off on Friday, Sept. 17 at UNT's Apogee Stadium.
The Wildcats will begin District 5-6A play on Friday, Sept. 24 on the road against McKinney.
Guyer then returns home the following week on Oct. 1 to host Prosper — a rematch of last year's 6A Division II Region I final. The Wildcats beat the Eagles 30-24 to move on to the state semifinal.
After Prosper, Guyer will take on Braswell on Oct. 8 before welcoming in Allen — the No. 10-ranked team in DCTF's 6A preseason poll — on Oct. 15. The Eagles beat Guyer 56-38 last season.
The Wildcats end the season at home on Oct. 28 against Little Elm and have an open week on Nov. 5 before the playoffs begin the following week.
Guyer went 11-3 overall in 2020 and returns a host of talent on both sides of the ball. Junior quarterback Jackson Arnold will take over under center for Eli Stowers, who is now at Texas A&M.
Defensively, Guyer boasts several of the top prospects in the Denton area, including four-star defensive backs Peyton Bowen and Ryan Yaites, as well as Pitt commit Marquan Pope.
Guyer 2021 football schedule
Week 1 (Thursday, Aug. 26)
Guyer vs. Lewisville Hebron
Week 2 (Friday, Sept. 3)
Guyer vs. Ryan
Week 3 (Thursday, Sept. 9)
Guyer at Mansfield Lake Ridge
Week 4 (Friday, Sept. 17)
Guyer vs. Humble Atascocita at UNT's Apogee Stadium
Week 5 (Friday, Sept. 24)
Guyer at McKinney
Week 6 (Friday, Oct. 1)
Guyer vs. Prosper
Week 7 (Friday, Oct. 8)
Guyer vs. Braswell
Week 8 (Friday, Oct. 15)
Guyer vs. Allen
Week 9 (Friday, Oct. 22)
Guyer at McKinney Boyd
Week 10 (Thursday, Oct. 28)
Guyer vs. Little Elm
Week 11
Open