Guyer senior Lauren Schneider has been a key part of the Lady Wildcats' adjustment to life without star Kyndal Stowers, who is out after undergoing shoulder surgery in the spring. She posted nine kills, two digs and a block Tuesday in Guyer's 3-0 sweep of Hebron.
Playing its final match of nondistrict play Tuesday, Guyer started hot before winning a pair of tightly contested sets to sweep Carrollton Hebron 3-0.
The Lady Wildcats snapped a five-match losing streak with the victory ahead of Friday’s district opener against Prosper. Guyer won the district title last year after going 11-1 in district play and is looking to repeat the feat this fall.
It has started the season without star player and Baylor commit Kyndal Stowers as she recovers from shoulder surgery she underwent back in the spring. Stowers was the Denton Record-Chronicle’s All-Area Most Valuable Player last fall after racking up 533 kills and 516 digs.
Adjusting to playing without Stowers early in the season has been a challenge, though her encouragement from the bench has helped.
“At the beginning of the season, we were a little nervous without having Kyndal. She’s been such a key part of Guyer volleyball for so long,” senior Lauren Schneider said. “It’s super nice to have her encourage us and be a supportive person on the team. Not only giving us advice from her experience, but just to support us and cheer us on in practice.
“It’s starting to click for us and we’re super excited.”
Offensively, the Lady Wildcats (9-9) were led by 10 kills from junior Zaria Jones and nine kills apiece by Schneider and senior Erika Gustafson. Juniors Drew Bridges and Ava Houser facilitated the attack with 18 assists and 12 assists, respectively. Junior Jordyn Tynsky posted a team-high 23 digs while Jones and Bridges both notched double-doubles with 14 digs and 10 digs, respectively.
A hot start saw Guyer pull ahead to a 3-0 lead over Hebron (8-18) in the opening set behind back-to-back kills by Gustafson. The Lady Wildcats continued building their lead to go ahead 13-9 on an ace by Houser and eventually 20-15 before a late push by the Hawks made it 22-20. A 3-0 run from there, however, sealed the first set in Guyer’s favor.
“I thought our girls did well,” coach Leslie Jackson said. “We cut down on unforced errors a bit more than we have so far. It was a close, competitive match.
“Our passing was really on tonight and our middles got rolling early for us. Those two connected kind of took us through the first set.”
Starting fast again in the second set meant the Lady Wildcats led 11-4 and 15-9 before Hebron went on a 6-0 run to tie the set at 20-all. The Hawks even led 22-21 but the points went back and forth from there with ties at 22, 23 and 24. Finally, Guyer took two consecutive points to win the second set 26-24.
Yet another quick start saw the Lady Wildcats pull ahead 5-1 in the final set and later 8-2 behind a thundering kill by Schneider. Hebron later went on a 4-0 run to make the score 11-8, but Guyer answered with a 3-0 run before the Hawks responded with a 2-0 push of their own to put the set at 14-10.
The back-and-forth nature of the set continued down the stretch as it was tied at 21, then Hebron led 24-23. Gustafson then came through with a key block, one of her three on the night, to put the Lady Wildcats ahead 25-24. Though Hebron tied the set at 25, Guyer scored two points from there to take the final set 27-25 and sweep the match.
“We definitely had different aspects that weren’t really clicking, but we really focused on what we needed to do to win,” Schneider said. “We knew Hebron were a strong team that didn’t make many mistakes, so we really needed to hone in on controlling our side of the court and our energy.”
Heading into district play against strong teams such as Prosper (20-6), McKinney (18-7) and Allen (17-9) has the Lady Wildcats prepared for a challenging road to defending their district title. They’ll kick off that pursuit Friday at 5:30 p.m. when they host Prosper.
“It’s just limiting our unforced errors,” Jackson said of the team’s biggest key. “If we can do that I think we can play with anybody. We’re our own worst enemy.”
