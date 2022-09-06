Guyer graphic
Buy Now

Guyer senior Lauren Schneider has been a key part of the Lady Wildcats' adjustment to life without star Kyndal Stowers, who is out after undergoing shoulder surgery in the spring. She posted nine kills, two digs and a block Tuesday in Guyer's 3-0 sweep of Hebron.

 John Fields/DRC

Playing its final match of nondistrict play Tuesday, Guyer started hot before winning a pair of tightly contested sets to sweep Carrollton Hebron 3-0.

The Lady Wildcats snapped a five-match losing streak with the victory ahead of Friday’s district opener against Prosper. Guyer won the district title last year after going 11-1 in district play and is looking to repeat the feat this fall.

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

Recommended for you