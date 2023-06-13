Guyer wide receiver Josiah Martin runs by Highland Park defenders during their playoff game this past fall. Martin committed to Boston College on Monday and is one of the Wildcats' key returners for the upcoming season.
One of Guyer's top returning offensive threats is set to head up north next year after wide receiver Josiah Martin committed to Boston College on Monday.
Martin, who is rated a three-star recruit in the Class of 2024 by 247Sports, held scholarship offers from a plethora of big-name programs before choosing the Eagles. He received offers from Alabama, Baylor, TCU, Oregon, Michigan State, Utah and Cincinnati along with North Texas, among other schools.
The soon-to-be senior is Guyer's top returning wide receiver after a standout junior year last fall. Martin tallied 60 catches for 878 yards and nine touchdowns on the season, according to the Dallas Morning News' stats database.
Those totals were the second-highest for the Wildcats last season, behind senior wide receiver Landon Sides, who caught 60 passes for 1,358 yards and 16 touchdowns.
With Sides headed to North Texas, third-leading receiver Sutton Lee graduated and tight end Si Stovall bound for Louisiana-Monroe, Martin will have a chance to produce even bigger numbers in 2023 as the likely go-to option on the outside.
Martin looks poised to factor in heavily as a key target for Arnold's successor.
Quarterback is not the only position Guyer is looking to fill this offseason. The Wildcats have also lost several key offensive and defensive players from last year's state semifinalist squad, including defensive backs Peyton Bowen (Oklahoma), Ryan Yaites (LSU) and Brenden Bradshaw (Lamar).
Martin is one experienced player who could help lead the transition as other step into key roles.
