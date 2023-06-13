Guyer's Josiah Martin commits to Boston College
Buy Now

Guyer wide receiver Josiah Martin runs by Highland Park defenders during their playoff game this past fall. Martin committed to Boston College on Monday and is one of the Wildcats' key returners for the upcoming season.

 Al Key/For the DRC

One of Guyer's top returning offensive threats is set to head up north next year after wide receiver Josiah Martin committed to Boston College on Monday.

Martin, who is rated a three-star recruit in the Class of 2024 by 247Sports, held scholarship offers from a plethora of big-name programs before choosing the Eagles. He received offers from Alabama, Baylor, TCU, Oregon, Michigan State, Utah and Cincinnati along with North Texas, among other schools.

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags