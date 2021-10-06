“Being able to commit now is amazing and a blessing,” Wilson said. “Being able to know that I have somewhere to go after high school allows me to focus on the rest of my senior year comfortably.”
Wilson is rated a three-star recruit by 247Sports and Rivals. He was first offered by UTSA on Feb. 1 and made his second unofficial visit to San Antonio on Oct. 2. He will take his official visit to the school in December.
Wilson ranks third among Guyer receivers with 23 catches for 205 yards and three touchdowns. As a junior last year, he led the team with 53 receptions for 604 yards and six touchdowns.
Wilson chose UTSA over offers from Kansas, Michigan State, Louisiana Tech and a host of other schools. The Roadrunners are members of Conference USA.
Wilson cited the comfort level he has with UTSA’s staff, and particularly head coach Jeff Traylor, as a key reason for his decision. He also pointed to the relationship the staff established with his family and UTSA’s style of play as factors that led to his commitment.
“Every time I have gone to visit, they’ve treated me like I’m already part of the team,” Wilson said. “Everything about UTSA is on the rise. It’s a great place for me to go.”
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.