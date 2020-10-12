Guyer’s game on Friday against Southlake Carroll — which was scheduled to be broadcast nationally on ESPN2 — has been canceled.
Carroll ISD announced in a press release Monday afternoon that a Carroll student-athlete tested positive for COVID-19. The district said the student was last present at an athletic event on Thursday.
“It’s disappointing any time you don’t get to play a scheduled game, for whatever reason,” Guyer coach Rodney Webb said. “But I’ve got a ton of respect for those people over in Southlake. It’s a very difficult predicament that they’re in right now.”
The matchup between the Wildcats and Dragons was billed as ESPN’s High School Showcase game and would have featured two of the top quarterbacks in the state.
Guyer’s Eli Stowers, a Texas A&M commit, and Carroll’s Quinn Ewers, a Texas commit, are two of the most high-profile prospects in Texas. Stowers is a four-star prospect and Ewers is a five-star prospect, according to 247Sports.
Webb said he is diligently making phone calls trying to find a replacement game for Friday. He added that nothing has been finalized yet.
“We’re going to do our best to find another game,” Webb said. “Our kids need games. They need to play. We’re going to do our best to make that happen.”
This is the first time this season Guyer has had a football game canceled due to COVID-19, but it’s not the first in Denton ISD.
Last Tuesday, Ryan’s football program was shut down for two weeks after the district learned of two lab-confirmed coronavirus cases within the Raiders’ program.