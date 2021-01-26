When Guyer and Allen played for the first time back on Jan. 2, the Lady Wildcats were unable to make enough plays down the stretch in a narrow two-point loss.
Tuesday night in their second meeting with district title implications, Guyer made sure this matchup never got the chance to come down to the wire.
The Lady Wildcats outscored Allen 37-20 in the second half, pulling away for a 65-42 victory to catapult them into a tie for first place in District 5-6A.
“I think that first game the biggest thing was we didn’t put four quarters together,” Guyer coach Aimee Kilgore said. “It’s really hard to have to play from behind. I think the biggest thing for us is every day, every game, put four quarters together. And, obviously, we want to win. [Allen] is always good competition. We obviously wanted to come out and take care of business.”
Guyer and Allen are now tied atop the 5-6A standings with two games remaining. If the Lady Wildcats win their final two games, they are guaranteed a share of the district championship.
If Allen loses one of its final two games and Guyer wins out, the Lady Wildcats win the 5-6A title outright.
“I think it was really important for us to come out and get a big win against them, especially since we did lose last time,” said Guyer senior Bella Earle, who led all scorers with 19 points. “We knew we were the better team, so I think it was important to show them who was the big dog on the court.”
Guyer led 28-22 at halftime, but the Lady Wildcats started the third quarter on a 12-1 run to quickly build their double-digit advantage.
Mariah Watson knocked down a corner 3-pointer to punctuate the run, and a few minutes later, TCU signee Evie Goetz buried a contested fadeaway to put Guyer up 42-26.
Goetz finished second on the team in scoring with 14 points. Eight of her 14 points came in the second half, as the Lady Wildcats’ offense found its rhythm.
“I think we just locked in and committed to what we wanted to do,” Kilgore said of Guyer’s second-half surge. “We were switching a lot of things and doing a lot of things. We finally worked to get the shots we wanted. We did a really good job of when we didn’t have it, we pulled it back out until we got what we wanted.”
Watson, who missed the first game against Allen, tallied seven points and made several crucial plays in the second half to preserve Guyer’s lead.
Along with finishing a layup in traffic, Watson also recorded a steal and two assists that led to points for Earle and Eryka Patton. One of those assists was a drive and kick to Patton, who hit an elbow jumper to give the Lady Wildcats a 54-34 lead with under four minutes left.
“[Watson] did a phenomenal job of making good reads,” Kilgore said. “Her and Eryka both did a good job making reads on the back side of our press. They did an excellent job with that and came up with some really big steals for us.”
Guyer improved to 17-5 overall and 9-1 in district play with the win.
The Lady Wildcats will travel to McKinney Boyd on Friday night before wrapping up the regular season next Tuesday at home against Little Elm.