CORINTH — After falling in the first round of last year's playoffs, losing was not an option for Guyer this time around in its bi-district playoff match versus Coppell.
The Lady Wildcats found ways to win a trio of competitive sets and sweep the Cowgirls 3-0 Tuesday at Lake Dallas High. They took a hotly contested opener 25-20 before winning the next two sets 25-18 to sweep the match.
It was a gratifying win for Guyer after dropping last year's bi-district meeting with Hebron despite entering the match as a No. 1 seed after winning the District 5-6A championship.
"Last year when we lost in the first round, we won the first two sets of that game and then Hebron came back and won the last three," Kyndal Stowers said. "That fueled us to push to the end of all of these sets because we didn't want a repeat of that. We definitely wanted to move on to the next round this year."
With the victory, the Lady Wildcats (22-11) advanced to face Arlington Martin (30-9) in the area round of the playoffs. Martin, the District 8-6A champion, took a five-set win over Richardson (24-13) Tuesday night.
Stowers played a key role in the victory, notching a double-double with 11 kills and a team-leading 11 digs. Lauren Schneider led the attack with a team-high 16 kills on an efficient .583 hitting percentage.
Erika Gustafson chipped in 11 kills at a .533 clip along with five block assists and a solo block as another key contributor. Jordyn Tynsky added eight digs and an ace while Ava Houser had 22 assists and Drew Bridges added 18 assists and two aces.
"We had a lot of girls step up tonight, and that's what it takes to win games in the playoffs at the 6A level," Guyer coach Leslie Jackson said. "It was just a bunch of different girls stepping up at the right times."
Set 1 proved the most back-and-forth of the match with Coppell (35-12) holding the edge at 7-4 early on. Stowers helped spark a Guyer run from there with a kill and strong serve that helped set Madelynn Hokanson up for a kill en route to tying it at 7-7.
Some struggles from there saw the Lady Wildcats fall back behind 9-7 before a taut middle portion of the set that featured ties at 12, 14 and 17, the latter brought about by a Hokanson block. Guyer called timeout down 19-17 late in the set before finishing it on an 8-1 run to win 25-20.
"We knew they were going to come out swinging and we had to come with that same intensity," Schneider said. "Coming from losing last season in our first round, we knew that was not going to happen again. We came in with that mindset of 'This is it. Give everything we've got for each other.'"
The Cowgirls responded in jumping out to a 6-3 lead early in the second set, but Guyer scored four straight points to pull ahead 8-7 as Schneider had a trio of kills along with one by Stowers. The Lady Wildcats maintained at least a narrow lead from there and took the set 25-18 as Tynsky snuck a serve just over the net for an ace to end it.
Then in the third, some early back-and-forth gave way to a 12-9 Guyer lead with Gustafson notching a pair of kills to break an 8-8 deadlock. The Lady Wildcats controlled from there as Schneider had a key kill out of a Coppell timeout to put them ahead 20-14 en route to a 25-18 third-set triumph.
It all amounted to a key win for Guyer, one which it will hope to build on in the next round and continue its playoff push.
"We definitely had to redeem ourselves because last year was not the best and this year we're planning on going further," Stowers said. "Serve-receive and serving are definitely our two biggest things. When we have those down, our offense is running at all times."
JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.