Guyer VB celebration
Guyer volleyball players celebrate scoring a point in its 3-0 bi-district playoff win over Coppell Tuesday at Lake Dallas High.

 Jacob McCready/DRC

CORINTH — After falling in the first round of last year's playoffs, losing was not an option for Guyer this time around in its bi-district playoff match versus Coppell.

The Lady Wildcats found ways to win a trio of competitive sets and sweep the Cowgirls 3-0 Tuesday at Lake Dallas High. They took a hotly contested opener 25-20 before winning the next two sets 25-18 to sweep the match.

Drew Bridges pass
Guyer’s Drew Bridges (3) looks to pass the ball to a teammate during the Lady Wildcats' sweep of Coppell Tuesday at Lake Dallas High.
Kyndal Stowers hit versus Coppell
Guyer’s Kyndal Stowers (5) hits the ball over the net during the Lady Wildcats' sweep of Coppell Tuesday at Lake Dallas High.

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

