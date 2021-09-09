MANSFIELD — After beating rival Ryan in overtime six days ago, Guyer coach Rodney Webb wanted to see just how his team handled success this week.
Webb got his answer quickly on Thursday night.
The Wildcats never rested on their laurels, racing out to a 27-point halftime lead they never relinquished in a 37-6 rout of Mansfield Lake Ridge.
“[This was] a nondistrict road game on a short week coming off a big rivalry win — an emotional win — [so] we didn’t have a ton of emotion in the tank tonight,” Webb said. “I told our kids early in the week that they were going to have to bring their own juice. There wasn’t going to be a huge crowd tonight or much electricity in the stadium.
“I think it’s a sign of a pretty special football team to come out and be able to play a flat game and still win big.”
Guyer (3-0) got on the board early in the first quarter on a 17-yard run from Jackson Foster, giving the Wildcats a 7-0 lead.
From there, Guyer’s defense went to work, picking up right where it left off last week against Ryan. The Wildcats suffocated Lake Ridge, particularly in the first half, holding the Eagles to just 80 total yards and six first-half first downs.
Lake Ridge’s seven first-half drives resulted in two turnovers, two punts and three turnovers on downs.
As a result, the Wildcats started virtually every first half drive inside Lake Ridge territory.
“[The defense] was just outstanding,” Webb said. “They’re smothering. I just can’t say enough about the tenacity they’re playing with. We have some ballhawks on defense, and we’re doing a great job of running to the football and gang tackling.”
Guyer started to capitalize on the field position in the second quarter, with quarterback Jackson Arnold connecting with Brody Noble for the first of two touchdowns.
Arnold rolled to his right and threw up a 30-yard strike, which Noble corralled with a Lake Ridge defender draped over him.
Touchdown @DentonGuyer_FB!!— Reece Waddell (@ReeceWaddell15) September 10, 2021
On 4th and 7, @_JacksonArnold_ rolls out and throws one up for @BrodyNoble8, who comes down with this 30-yard score.
Guyer extends its lead.
Guyer 14, Lake Ridge 0 with 10:20 left in Q2. #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/nGhLazA8hZ
The Wildcats then recovered an onside kick, and a few minutes later, BJ Phillips rumbled into the end zone to make it 21-0. Arnold and Noble hooked up for a 4-yard score on Guyer’s next drive, giving the Wildcats a commanding 27-0 halftime lead.
The Wildcats’ offense continued to spread it around in the second half, as Arnold went over the top to Grayson O’Bara, who hauled in a 66-yard touchdown to make it 34-0.
Touchdown @DentonGuyer_FB!!@_JacksonArnold_ with the play fake to @GraysonObara, who gets behind the Lake Ridge secondary. It’s a 66-yard score, and that might be the Wildcats longest play of the year.— Reece Waddell (@ReeceWaddell15) September 10, 2021
This is all Guyer.
Guyer 34, Lake Ridge 0 with 8:37 left in Q3. #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/7W8UrtWblG
Arnold ended the night only 12-for-32 against relentless blitzes from Lake Ridge, but he still managed to throw for 180 yards and three scores.
“They just dialed it up, straight man coverage and brought the house every play,” Webb said. “It’s feast or famine when you do that oftentimes. We did not handle that very well tonight. But in defense of our kids, that is not something that’s been a part of [Lake Ridge’s] plan. We did not spend a ton of time working on the seven-man pressures. We got a lot of that tonight.”