Guyer quarterback Jackson Arnold stiff-arms Rockwall-Heath linebacker Taurus Noles as he runs for a touchdown during their game last season. Arnold was named Gatorade’s Texas Football Player of the Year on Friday.
Guyer star quarterback Jackson Arnold is no stranger to national honors, adding another to his collection Friday, when he was named Gatorade’s Texas Football Player of the Year.
The five-star recruit and Oklahoma signee threw for 3,476 yards and 33 touchdowns this past season, adding 921 yards and 24 touchdowns on the ground as a true dual-threat. He celebrated the honor with a Twitter post.
“Beyond blessed to win Texas Gatorade player of the year,” Arnold said in the tweet.
Arnold is among three finalists for Gatorade’s National Football Player of the Year award alongside Isidore Newman High (Louisiana) quarterback Arch Manning, a five-star Texas signee, and Los Alamitos High (California) quarterback Malachi Nelson, a five-star Southern California signee.
At Thursday’s Under Armour All-America game, Arnold quarterbacked Team Speed against Nelson’s Team Phantom. Arnold was among four Guyer honorees at the event alongside coach Reed Heim and highly regarded defensive backs Peyton Bowen and Ryan Yaites, who have signed to play college football at Oklahoma and LSU, respectively.
He threw for 3,921 yards and 34 touchdowns during the 2021 season, adding 659 rushing yards for 12 scores. Arnold also entered the 2019 state championship game as a freshman after then-starter Eli Stowers went down with an injury.
As the full-time starter, Arnold guided the Wildcats to a combined 28-3 record over the last two seasons and back-to-back state semifinal appearances, including a 2021 state runner-up finish.
In signing with Oklahoma, Arnold is the latest Guyer quarterback to become a Division I football player. Since the program’s 2006 inception, each of the Wildcats’ quarterbacks has gone on to play at the collegiate level.
Jake Witt (Florida International) was the first, followed by J.W. Walsh (Oklahoma State), Jerrod Heard (Texas), Shawn Robinson (TCU, Missouri and Kansas State), Luke Stillwell (Colorado) and Eli Stowers (Texas A&M).
Arnold will join several former Denton-area stars at Oklahoma, including Bowen and Ryan alumni Kalib Hicks (Class of 2023) and Billy Bowman Jr. (Class of 2021).
Now, Arnold will look to make an impact of his own on a Sooners program that posted a 6-7 record this fall and is set for a move to the Southeastern Conference by the 2025 season. He graduated from Guyer in December and is set to enroll at Oklahoma this spring.
