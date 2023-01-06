Jackson Arnold named Gatorade's Texas Football Player of the Year
Guyer quarterback Jackson Arnold stiff-arms Rockwall-Heath linebacker Taurus Noles as he runs for a touchdown during their game last season. Arnold was named Gatorade’s Texas Football Player of the Year on Friday.

 Al Key/DRC

Guyer star quarterback Jackson Arnold is no stranger to national honors, adding another to his collection Friday, when he was named Gatorade’s Texas Football Player of the Year.

The five-star recruit and Oklahoma signee threw for 3,476 yards and 33 touchdowns this past season, adding 921 yards and 24 touchdowns on the ground as a true dual-threat. He celebrated the honor with a Twitter post.

