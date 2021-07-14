Two years ago, Kyndal Stowers burst onto the scene as a freshman on a Guyer team that reached the region final for the first time in school history.
During that playoff run, Stowers repeatedly left her mark on matches, and by the end of the season, was named the Denton Record-Chronicle's 2019 All-Area Newcomer of the Year.
Stowers continued to improve as a sophomore in 2020, earning District 5-6A first-team honors to help the Lady Wildcats reach the region semifinal.
The next step for Stowers was just figuring out where she would play in college.
And on Wednesday, Guyer's talented outside hitter announced her decision, confirming her commitment to Baylor with the DRC.
"Baylor has a very, very strong Christian culture," Stowers said. "It's like no other. No other school in the nation is like it. They emphasize a culture of joy, having fun and enjoying your time here. It's hard to find. It definitely made it feel like home, for sure."
Aside from Baylor, Stowers said she was also considering Kentucky, Texas A&M, Colorado and Florida.
Stowers has racked up 579 kills over the last two seasons, quickly emerging as one of the Dallas-Fort Worth area's most explosive offensive threats.
But Leslie Jackson — who is entering her first season as the Lady Wildcats' coach — said what makes Stowers so special are traits that extend far beyond the court.
"Obviously, she is an incredible athlete," said Jackson of Stowers. "But what impresses me most about her is she is such a good human. She's a really good teammate. Her athleticism and her ability sometimes surpass the people around her, but she never hesitates to talk up her teammates and lift them up around her.
"I think that's super special. When your best player is your hardest worker, you've got a really good environment. And she provides that for every team she's on."
A soon-to-be junior, Stowers will join a Baylor program that went 20-7 overall last year and 13-3 in Big 12 play. The Bears were swept by Nebraska in the NCAA Regionals.
But before Stowers heads to Waco, she will first be the unquestioned leader of Guyer's program for the next two seasons.
The Lady Wildcats graduated two of their best players outside of Stowers last year in Kentucky signee Jordyn Williams and Alabama signee Brooke Slusser.
"Brooke and Jordyn played a huge role the last two years," Stowers said. "They literally made our team what we were for the longest time, and now they're kind of passing that on to me now that they're in college. I'm just going to try to help everybody out as much as I can and build the team up."