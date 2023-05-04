TROPHY CLUB — Entering its single-game playoff matchup with Arlington Martin sporting an undefeated record, No. 2-ranked Guyer could easily have felt the pressure.
Just ask Mansfield Lake Ridge, which entered a one-game playoff of its own Thursday ranked No. 2 in the nation and No. 1 in Class 6A before seeing its season end with a 3-2 loss to Royse City.
As they have all season, though, the Lady Wildcats embraced the moment and notched an 8-0 victory over the Lady Warriors Thursday at Trophy Club Byron Nelson High. The win sent Guyer (32-0) on to the regional quarterfinals to face Plano West, preserving its program record win streak in the process.
"It's special," junior shortstop Erin Peterson said. "There's no words to describe it, because it's magical. It's definitely something I'm so glad to be here and be part of.
"We talk about it. We praise our stuff, we see the good, we talk about the good, [but] we also talk about the bad. That's what makes us a very well-rounded team."
There have been certainly been some close calls during the Lady Wildcats' run.
Guyer won three one-run games during nondistrict play, took its district finale by a narrow 7-5 margin and rallied to knock off Flower Mound Marcus 2-1 in Game 1 of its first-round series behind a 10th-inning walk-off. No matter the circumstances, the team has found a way to triumph each time.
"What we have figured out with this group is that not much bothers them," Guyer coach Keith Medford said. "That says a lot about their maturity. At the end of the day, it's a softball game. That's such a great trait to have is, that's what they treat it like. They love to compete."
Standout players
Starting pitcher Finley Montgomery had a strong day in the circle, surrendering three hits and just one walk and a hit by pitch while striking out four in five innings of work. Incarnate Word pledge Jenny Robledo relieved her, allowing one hit with one strikeout in the final two innings.
Those performances combined with timely hitting made the difference.
Oregon pledge Kaylynn Jones came out firing at the plate, hitting inside-the-park home runs in consecutive at-bats to plate all three of Guyer's runs through the first two innings.
That start helped spark other hitters in the lineup as Peterson, a Texas State commit, notched a solo inside-the-park homer of her own in the third inning. She and Texas A&M-Commerce signee Tehya Pitts both had RBI singles in the fourth with an RBI double by Abilene Christian signee Avery Jefferson sandwiched in between.
Jones helped score the other run of the frame on a groundout.
Peterson finished the day 3 for 4 at the plate, a double short of the cycle and a diving catch in right field short of a four-hit outing.
"Definitely Kaylynn with her two inside-the-park home runs, that was awesome," Peterson said of what sparked the offense. "Then some of our batters adjusted really well. I'm super proud of them.
"I really wasn't thinking a whole lot today. I made some adjustments in the cage, put it out on the field and I'm super glad that it worked."
What's next?
Guyer is set to take on District 6-6A champion Plano West (25-9) in next week's regional quarterfinal round of the playoffs. Maintaining their strong team chemistry is the Lady Wildcats' top priority heading into its next test.
"Just staying together as a team," Medford said. "Pitching and defense is what's going to win us big games. The hitting, I hate to break it to everybody in the world, but it comes and goes. ... That's OK, because I feel like we have those pieces. We just have to stay together as a group."
More high school sports in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.